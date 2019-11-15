Upgrade your lifestyle through technology at TechLife Expo 2019

(As released) Enjoy multiple products of innovation brought by the marriage of lifestyle and technology at the first TechLife Expo, on November 15-17, 2019 at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

The three-day expo highlights a future of tech-integrated living where digital experience becomes seamless and more accessible to the Filipino audience.

Leading brands will showcase their latest products and services to give visitors an enriching customer experience and amazing deals, including up to 50% discount and more on selected items.

Visit the booth of our partner brands: GetGo, Logitech G, Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Vivo, Sun Cellular, Ogawa, CaseLogic, JBL, KASE Lens, Growl, Carousell, AGVA, Converge, MW2000, Felta, Taktyl Studios, McDonald’s, PEPERO, RC Cola, QuickmealsPH, Food Panda , and many more!

Guests and attendees will also have a chance to broaden their knowledge on various topics to help them appreciate how they can upgrade their lifestyle through technology. Industry thought leaders will be invited to deliver talks to discuss and delve on the topics of cybersecurity, e-commerce, e-sports, robotics, smart homes, and wellness.

Entrance fee is P50 but get a Free Entrance Pass when you pre-register on-line via www.techlifeexpo.com. Registered guests will also have a chance to win in the grand raffle.

What are you waiting for? Bring your tech-savvy friends and family for three days of learning, booth hopping and shopping, and partying at the TechLife Expo 2019! — As released

For more information, visit techlifeexpo.com and follow @TechLifeExpo on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact us at 0916-891-3779, info@techlifeexpo.com. Register here.

Philstar.com is a partner of TechLife Expo.