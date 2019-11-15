TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Upgrade your lifestyle through technology at TechLife Expo 2019
(Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 2:35pm

(As released) Enjoy multiple products of innovation brought by the marriage of lifestyle and technology at the first TechLife Expo, on November 15-17, 2019 at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

The three-day expo highlights a future of tech-integrated living where digital experience becomes seamless and more accessible to the Filipino audience.

Leading brands will showcase their latest products and services to give visitors an enriching customer experience and amazing deals, including up to 50% discount and more on selected items.

Visit the booth of our partner brands: GetGo, Logitech G,  Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Vivo, Sun Cellular, Ogawa, CaseLogic, JBL, KASE Lens, Growl, Carousell, AGVA, Converge, MW2000, Felta, Taktyl Studios, McDonald’s, PEPERO, RC Cola, QuickmealsPH, Food Panda , and many more!

Guests and attendees will also have a chance to broaden their knowledge on various topics to help them appreciate how they can upgrade their lifestyle through technology. Industry thought leaders will be invited to deliver talks to discuss and delve on the topics of cybersecurity, e-commerce, e-sports, robotics, smart homes, and wellness.

Entrance fee is P50 but get a Free Entrance Pass when you pre-register on-line via www.techlifeexpo.com. Registered guests will also have a chance to win in the grand raffle.

What are you waiting for? Bring your tech-savvy friends and family for three days of learning, booth hopping and shopping, and partying at the TechLife Expo 2019! — As released

 

For more information, visit techlifeexpo.com and follow @TechLifeExpo on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact us at 0916-891-3779, info@techlifeexpo.com. Register here.
Philstar.com is a partner of TechLife Expo.

SM MALL OF ASIA SMX CONVENTION CENTER TECHLIFEEXPO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Facebook nixes billions of fake accounts
By Glenn Chapman | 1 day ago
Facebook on Wednesday said it has taken down some 5.4 billion fake accounts this year in a sign of the persistent battle on...
Technology
4 days ago
Game-changing digital platform
4 days ago
Almost a year after its launch, the Cemex Go fully integrated digital services platform has set the pace for digital transformation...
Technology
4 days ago
Mr Jeff Laundry: The super app
4 days ago
Following the launch of its laundry franchise sales six months ago, Spanish start-up Mr Je? continues to gain momentum franchising...
Technology
6 days ago
Instagram test of hiding 'likes' spreading to US
6 days ago
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Friday said that a test of hiding "likes" at the image and photo sharing social network will...
Technology
Sponsored
9 days ago
Big data in big businesses: 5 things to consider when migrating to new OS
9 days ago
In the Philippines, a highly advanced, open source software solution in the form of Linux operating system has been made available,...
Technology
10 days ago
Facebook unveils new logo as its 'family' grows
10 days ago
The new branding will be stamped on its "family" of offerings including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, among others.
Technology
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with