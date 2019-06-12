Philippine flag greets Google users on Independence Day

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine flag swaying to the wind greets Google users today, as the search engine celebrates the country’s Independence Day with a “doodle.”

The new doodle shows the Philippine flag with a backdrop of the sky. A click on the image will lead to history and news on Philippine Independence.

LOOK: Google releases a doodle to mark the Philippines' 121st Independence Day.



“Today’s Doodle salutes Philippines Independence Day, celebrated across the islands and in Filipino communities all over the world,” Google said.

“On this day in 1898, the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands in the western Pacific Ocean named after Spanish King Philip II, declared independence from Spain after more than 300 years of colonial rule.”

The Philippines is celebrating the 121st year of its independence on Wednesday.

Last year, Google celebrated the Philippine Independence Day with a doodle showing a lush underwater scene.

In 2016, the Google doodle on June 12 featured the work of Filipino illustrator Dan Matutina that showed Filipinos gathering around the Philippine flag as the sun rises over water.