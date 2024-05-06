^

Stock Commentary

The week ahead

Merkado Barkada
May 6, 2024 | 9:02am
Image by Merkado Barkada
Let’s take a look forward at a clean, holiday-free week for the PSE and the US market.

PH:  Today (Monday) is the last day of OceanaGold PH’s offer period. The listing comes on the 13th. Tomorrow (Tuesday), we will get the April inflation figure from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which should feed into the BSP’s decision-making process for its May 16 rates meeting. On Thursday we have the Q1 GDP info from the PSA, and the settlement of the Premium Leisure Corp [PLC 0.73 ?4.3%; 1% avgVol] tender offer.

International:  It’s a week of speeches from US economic managers, plus the Reserve Bank of Australia will have a rates decision on Tuesday, and the Bank of England will have a rates decision on Friday.

MB BOTTOM-LINE: The calendar is starting to pick up. I don’t expect any rate-setting surprises from the BSP or any of the international central banks, but I will be reading the statements and the analysis pretty closely to see how they frame inflation’s stickiness and to note any changes in expectations. We should also hear soon from Citicore Renewable Energy about the offer period for its upcoming IPO if it still hopes to list on May 31, unless they’re planning to let the dates slip further into Q2 for a mid- or late-June listing. As for April’s inflation figure, lots of noise about it coming in above 4%, with yet more pain for families in the form of higher rice and meat prices. 

BSP

OCEANAGOLD PHILIPPINES

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY
DITO FY23 net loss: P8.1-B (30% improvement)
3 days ago

DITO FY23 net loss: P8.1-B (30% improvement)

3 days ago
DITO CME posted a FY23 net loss attributable of P8.1 billion, which is a 30% improvement over its FY22 net loss attributable...
Stock Commentary
fbtw
DMCI plans 'quick CHP turnaround'
4 days ago

DMCI plans 'quick CHP turnaround'

4 days ago
DMCI revealed a “strategic plan” to “revitalize” Cemex PH [CHP 1.38, up 0.7%; 32% avgVol],...
Stock Commentary
fbtw
AllHome FY23 profit: P797-M (down 15%)
4 days ago

AllHome FY23 profit: P797-M (down 15%)

4 days ago
AllHome posted a FY23 net income of P797 million, down 15% from its FY22 net income of P933 million.
Stock Commentary
fbtw
US Federal Reserve holds rates steady
4 days ago

US Federal Reserve holds rates steady

4 days ago
The US Federal Reserve decided to keep rates the same for the sixth straight time, and more importantly, gave no...
Stock Commentary
fbtw
Steniel jumps 388% in first day of trading
4 days ago

Steniel jumps 388% in first day of trading

4 days ago
Steniel Manufacturing saw its share price close up 388% to P1.27/share in its first day of trading since 2006.
Stock Commentary
fbtw
