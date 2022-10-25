Perigee, Philippine Space Agency forge partnership for rocket program

The Philippine Space Agency and Perigee Aerospace MOU signing last September 29 at Sentro 1771 in Pasig City. From left to right, Dir. Noelle Castillo, Deputy Director General, Dr. Gay Perez, Phd, Director General, Dr. Joel Marciano, Perigee Country Representative, Diana Kwon, Business Development Consultant, Jovie Saddul, Dir. Marc Talampas, and OIC-Dir. Paolo Lumbatan.

MANILA, Philippines – Perigee Aerospace, a South Korea-based comprehensive space service company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) as part of its initiative to advance into the space industry market in Southeast Asia.

This MOU gives Perigee access and support to venture deeper into the possibility of launching their rockets in the Philippines. The initiative will further pave the way for Perigee to look into the development of a spaceport in the country capable of launching small rockets into low orbit. The geographic location of the Philippines is ideal for such a facility.

Perigee chief executive officer Dong-yoon Shin announced they signed the MOU with PhilSA — represented by Director General Dr. Joel Marciano — in October.

Perigee is one of the pioneers in the commercial space market in South Korea. The group’s mission is to develop the world’s smallest, most affordable satellite launch vehicles.

Under the agreement, Perigee will provide frequent and reliable access to space for both civil and commercial markets with its internally developed two-stage space launch vehicle known as the Blue Whale. The Blue Whale provides service to transport smaller satellites to low-earth orbit (LEO) similar to the ones deployed for the Starlink network.

The Blue Whale 0.4 Rocket during a test launch last March 2022 in Jeju Island, Korea.

Aside from its launch activities, Perigee is also capable of tracking and collecting rocket debris that will find itself in the Philippine territories, land or sea. This is Perigee’s commitment to creating earth friendly-operations while continuing its quest to launch more rockets into space.

Perigee’s initiatives in the Philippines is in support of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s speech in the 77th United Nations General Assembly where he stated that, “The Philippines is preparing for the future by laying the governance framework that will allow us to harness the power of renewable energy, develop the capacity to utilize the life sciences such as medicine and virology, pursue digital solutions towards a more modern economy, and expand our presence in outer space.”

PhilSA is a central government agency directly under the Office of the President that was created under the Philippine Space Act. The agency is headed by Director General Marciano, who is the pioneer of the Philippine Scientific Earth Observation Microsatellite program that has launched Filipino-made microsatellites and nanosatellites that are still in orbit today.

The Philippines is primed for the promotion of the satellite business as well. The entry of Space X’s low-orbit satellite: Starlink, in the country earlier this year is a good example of how space technology can be a catalyst to growth in the region.

According to Perigee’s country representative, Diana Kwon, the launch services of Perigee Aerospace will further enhance the Philippines’ role in the global space industry with its launch project as well as its projectile recovery projects.

“With the partnership of the Philippine government and support of Philippine Space Agency — the latter as instituted in this MOU, we expect to be able to provide excellent launch services for satellite manufacturers in the Asian market and accelerate the growth of scientific research with more partners expected to join the space industry,” said Kwon.