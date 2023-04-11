Crypto exchange Coins.ph disables XRP transactions

This screenshot of a video posted by developer Ripple Labs shows the symbol for the XRP cryptocurrency

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine e-wallet and cryptocurrency exchange Coins.ph said Monday it disabled XRP deposits and withdrawals in its platform as it tries to restore the services.

In a tweet, Coins.ph said it was "experiencing issues" with XRP transactions.

It added that its technical team has been trying to resolve the issue.

Hi Coinmunity! Please be informed that XRP withdrawal services are currently disabled. We are already working closely with our technical team to resolve the issue as soon as possible.



For live updates, please visit our official status page: https://t.co/xbTvtZuIBR



Thank you… — Coins.ph (@coinsph) April 10, 2023

Some Twitter users expressed their frustration over the incident, as some of them were unsure if their XRP transactions pushed through.

XRP is the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.