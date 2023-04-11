^

Crypto Currently

Crypto exchange Coins.ph disables XRP transactions

Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 9:55am
Crypto exchange Coins.ph disables XRP transactions
This screenshot of a video posted by developer Ripple Labs shows the symbol for the XRP cryptocurrency
Ripple Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine e-wallet and cryptocurrency exchange Coins.ph said Monday it disabled XRP deposits and withdrawals in its platform as it tries to restore the services.

In a tweet, Coins.ph said it was "experiencing issues" with XRP transactions.

It added that its technical team has been trying to resolve the issue.

Some Twitter users expressed their frustration over the incident, as some of them were unsure if their XRP transactions pushed through. 

XRP is the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

COINS.PH

CRYPTOCURRENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Do Kwon: South Korea's crypto 'genius' turned disgraced fugitive
March 25, 2023 - 3:29pm

Do Kwon: South Korea's crypto 'genius' turned disgraced fugitive

By Claire Lee | March 25, 2023 - 3:29pm
Once hailed as a genius, South Korean entrepreneur Do Kwon -- now facing multiple criminal charges over his failed cryptocurrency...
Crypto Currently
fbtw
Celebrities Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto
March 23, 2023 - 11:48am

Celebrities Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

March 23, 2023 - 11:48am
Actress Lindsay Lohan, YouTuber Jake Paul and six other celebrities were charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission...
Crypto Currently
fbtw
Bitcoin tops $25,000 to hit eight-month high
February 17, 2023 - 8:05am

Bitcoin tops $25,000 to hit eight-month high

February 17, 2023 - 8:05am
The digital coin has soared by 50 percent since the start of the year, though it remains far off its peak of $68,992, which...
Crypto Currently
fbtw
International arrests over 'criminal' crypto exchange
January 19, 2023 - 7:58am

International arrests over 'criminal' crypto exchange

January 19, 2023 - 7:58am
The owner of China-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato was arrested in Miami on Wednesday, along with five associates in...
Crypto Currently
fbtw
US SEC charges crypto firm owned by Winklevoss twins
January 13, 2023 - 8:46am

US SEC charges crypto firm owned by Winklevoss twins

January 13, 2023 - 8:46am
The Securities and Exchange Commission accused the companies of promising customers yields of up to eight percent without...
Crypto Currently
fbtw
Failed crypto giant FTX has salvaged $5 bn in assets
January 12, 2023 - 8:02am

Failed crypto giant FTX has salvaged $5 bn in assets

January 12, 2023 - 8:02am
Bankman-Fried is out on bail and living at his parent's home in California after he pleaded not guilty at a Manhattan Federal...
Crypto Currently
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with