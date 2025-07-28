Cignal marks 16th anniversary with brand refresh

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal marks its 16th anniversary with a bold celebration, showcasing its progression from being the country’s leading payTV provider into a dynamic multimedia powerhouse united by a singular vision: to forge deeper connections among Filipinos through the stories they love.

As part of its ongoing transformation, Cignal unveiled a new logo: a bold symbol of its renewed commitment to bringing joy to Filipinos everywhere. The visual refresh aligns with the company’s expansion into diverse platforms and content formats, reflecting its dedication to adapting with audience preferences and delivering experiences that resonate deeply.

With this move, Cignal further cements its reputation as a trailblazer not only in the Philippines, but on the global stage.

Cignal's innovative spirit is demonstrated through its various offerings:

Cignal Play pioneered the delivery of linear TV directly to mobile devices, extending premium content beyond the traditional television screen. Today, it offers subscribers live and on-demand access to an expanding library of local and international content, including captivating vertical-form microdramas from Cignal Originals and content partners.

For sports enthusiasts, Pilipinas Live serves as Cignal's flagship sports streaming app, delivering unmatched live and on-demand coverage of all top local and global sporting events. It is the definitive destination for Filipino sports fans, providing high-quality broadcasts, game previews, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to top sports properties like the NBA, PBA, and UAAP.

Also featured on the app is Pilipinas Live Shorts, offering fandoms an intimate glimpse into the lives of their favorite sports stars. With advanced interactive features such as multi-channel viewing, in-game polls, and user-generated content, Pilipinas Live fosters a dynamic community while showcasing the best of Filipino sports for fans worldwide.

The recently launched Cignal Super further broadens content access as the Philippines' first streaming aggregator. This innovative platform seamlessly delivers content from multiple leading streaming services such as HBO MAX, Viu, Lionsgate Play, Hallmark+, Curiosity Stream, Fuse+, Cignal Play, and Pilipinas Live under a single, streamlined subscription and login. Cignal Super thus offers a convenient source for blockbuster movies, hit series, live television, sports, and documentaries, simplifying the entertainment journey.

Anchoring Cignal's widespread reach, payTV remains the foundational pillar in the content delivery landscape in the Philippines, ensuring widespread access to quality programming throughout the archipelago utilizing direct-to-home (DTH) satellites.

Through its strategic partnership with PLDT, Cignal has taken content delivery a step further, by delivering a vast selection of premium local and international content nationwide via IP/fiber.

"Our new logo conveys our continuing evolution,” said Jane Jimenez-Basas, President and CEO of Cignal TV Inc. "We will continue to innovate and deliver the best content for our beloved subscribers across all our platforms. These are exciting times for us at Cignal, and for the people we serve — especially in more years to come."