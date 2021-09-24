







































































 




   

   









Business As Usual

                        
MrSpeedy reintroduces same-day delivery services as Borzo

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 10:20am
                        

                        


                        
                        
As the demand for fast and hassle-free delivery grows in the Philippines, MrSpeedy Philippines rebrands into Borzo, the new brand name of a global company providing its services in 10 countries in the world.
MANILA, Philippines — MrSpeedy has recently changed its name to Borzo, patterned after its global brand that has already been proven effective in its fast and cost-efficient delivery services.



The rebrand follows suit in the Philippines. MrSpeedy Philippines is now Borzo, the brand name of a global company now present in 10 countries.



Borzo can now be accessed very easily through its new app available at borzodelivery.com/ph. Customers are assured of a fast and flexible intra-city delivery with any route, with any transport and with any weight or size. Customers can also easily access delivery services in 10 countries or wherever Borzo is present with just a single app to download. 






For several years now, MrSpeedy has already carved a name among the efficient delivery services in the Philippines.



“MrSpeedy is a trusted name in the Philippines under MrSpeedy. With the global changing its name to Borzo, we at Borzo Philippines intend to bring a world-class caliber to the local courier delivery business,” said Beatrice Puyot, marketing manager of Borzo Philippines.



“Because of the ongoing pandemic, people heavily rely on transporting their products through dependable and trusted services, and we aim to fulfill their needs and expectations,” she added. 



Guided by the company tagline of "Borzo, Pabor Sa'yo", Borzo aims to address the pressing needs of its fast-growing range of clients in more areas in the Philippines.



“It's not just a change in our brand name, but also a way to show customers and delivery partners that we are offering improved services and connections through our platforms," she added.



“Though Borzo Philippines is part of the growing Borzo global brand, we also commit to sustaining services adapted and tailor-fit to Filipinos—whether in Luzon, Visayas or Mindanao," Puyot added.






Founded in 2012, Borzo is now a trusted name in same-day delivery globally, present in 10 countries such as in Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Turkey, Vietnam and the Philippines.



In all the countries in which Borzo is located, customers may easily request a delivery service on the Borzo website or on its easy-to-use app.



“We at Borzo always believed that on-demand delivery will become a new normal as it is beneficial for all parties involved and access to service via single app or API, we’re glad it’s happening,” said its founder and CEO Mike Alexandrovski.



“We continue to move toward our goal of becoming one of the top courier delivery companies in every market we operate in. To achieve this goal, we believe it’s important to ensure operational synchronicity and integrity of the company’s brand perception, and that's why we rebranded it to Borzo,” he added.



Borzo has a rapidly expanding customer base of 2 million users now, with 75% being small and medium-sized businesses. With more than 2.5 million couriers, the same-day delivery company has up to 3 million orders filled up every month.



 



Customers may book their deliveries and download the app at borzodelivery.com/ph.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

