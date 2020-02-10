MOTORING
(From left) ASSISTCO Energy and Industrial Corp. chairman Pedro Enciso, Exceptional Service & Leadership awardees Bataan 2020 Inc. VP-purchasing Mike Lim, Universal Robina Corp.-Branded Consumer Food Group SVP for quality sustainability, engineering and technical services David Lim, Universal Robina Corp.-Sugar and Renewables managing director Rene Cabati, Lamsan Holdings Corp. COO Christopher Lu and VP-admin & fi nance Frederick Lu, Busco Sugar Milling Co. Inc. senior purchasing manager Linda Tan and purchasing manager Gerard Uy, R&I-Luzon sales manager Joey Enciso, Victorias Milling Co. Inc. purchasing head Robert Lau, Malou Simeon on behalf of awardee Enertech System Industries, Inc. president Guillermo Simeon, Bio Power, Inc. project director Anthony Witkowski, Roxas Holdings, Inc. procurement head Abner Bernabe and ASSISTCO president and CEO Benjie Lingad
Five decades of excellence
BUSINESS CHIC - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - February 10, 2020 - 12:00am

ASSISTCO Energyand Industrial Corp., led by its wellrespected chairman Pedro Enciso and assiduous president and CEO Benjie Lingad, recently held its 50thanniversary celebration at Shangri- La at the Fort. With the theme “Proud Past, Strong Future” and attended by their hardworking staff and employees, the event was a celebration of fi ve decades of the company’s commitment to excellenceand achievements. “Today, as we begin our 50th year, we transition from a mantra ofStrong Past, Proud Future to a more updated mindset,” Benjie Lingad said. “We move into a mantra of Proven Past, Proven Performance… ASSISTCO will continue to be your ndustry partner, making sure that success in your business is our business.” Congratulations to ASSISTCO Energy and Industrial Corp. for a successful anniversary celebration!

Pedro Enciso and Benjie Lingad lead the ceremonial toast

 

PEDRO ENCISO
