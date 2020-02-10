Five decades of excellence

ASSISTCO Energyand Industrial Corp., led by its wellrespected chairman Pedro Enciso and assiduous president and CEO Benjie Lingad, recently held its 50thanniversary celebration at Shangri- La at the Fort. With the theme “Proud Past, Strong Future” and attended by their hardworking staff and employees, the event was a celebration of fi ve decades of the company’s commitment to excellenceand achievements. “Today, as we begin our 50th year, we transition from a mantra ofStrong Past, Proud Future to a more updated mindset,” Benjie Lingad said. “We move into a mantra of Proven Past, Proven Performance… ASSISTCO will continue to be your ndustry partner, making sure that success in your business is our business.” Congratulations to ASSISTCO Energy and Industrial Corp. for a successful anniversary celebration!

Pedro Enciso and Benjie Lingad lead the ceremonial toast