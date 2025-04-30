Top accounting students honored at 26th SOASP Finals

This year’s competition drew 455 students from 92 schools nationwide, with only 25 making it to the final round.

MANILA, Philippines — The 26th Search for Outstanding Accounting Students in the Philippines (SOASP) concluded last March at the Makati Diamond Hotel.

In collaboration with the P&A Grant Thornton Foundation Inc., the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Certified Public Accountants in Commerce and Industry, SOASP continues its mission to recognize and nurture the next generation of accounting professionals.



This year’s competition drew 455 students from 92 schools nationwide, with only 25 making it to the final round.

This competition consisted of a 50-item multiple-choice quiz bowl and a Question-and-Answer portion, each accounting for 50% of the final score. Rising above the competition, Marjorie Mae Dy from the University of San Carlos claimed the championship title.

Romualdo Murcia 3rd, chairperson of the P&A Grant Thornton Foundation, chairman and managing partner of P&A Grant Thornton, left an inspiring reminder for the finalists:

“Remember, this is not just about winning, but about the journey and the growth you've experienced along the way. It is important to find joy in the process and let your passion shine through. Because when you love what you do, success naturally follows."

Atty. Olivier Aznar, vice chairman and deputy managing partner of P&A Grant Thornton, emphasizes the values and learnings that the SOASP event teaches the participants, “SOASP is not just about knowledge, passion, persistence and grit; it is also a platform to learn, grow, and connect with others, while embracing the challenges ahead."



Joining Dy in the top five were Hannah Katrina de Vera (2nd place) and Vincent Michael Pacaña (3rd place), both from Kingfisher School of Business and Finance, Raymund Franco Satorre (4th place) from Bulacan State University and Nicole Valerie Tan (5th place) from the University of the Philippines Diliman.

John Elrich Gamboa, also from UP Diliman, received a special award for achieving the highest score in the qualifying exam.



PICPA President Atty. Roland Café Pondoc commended the finalists as “champions of today,” while ACPACI Executive Vice President Marvin Madrigalejo described the competition as “a testament to their abilities and skills.”

Now in its 26th year, SOASP remains a cornerstone in developing future leaders in accounting to equip students with expertise, confidence and integrity.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from P&A Grant Thornton Foundation Inc. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.