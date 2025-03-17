^

Biz Memos

MOLMEC, MAAP partner to establish dynamic positioning training in Philippines

Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 9:00am
MOLMEC, MAAP partner to establish dynamic positioning training in Philippines
Leaders from MOL Marine & Engineering Co. Ltd. (MOLMEC) President Kazuhiko Kikuchi, Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) President VADM Eduardo Ma. Santos, AFP (RET), Magsaysay Learning Resources Inc. (MLRI) President Dr. Alex Enriquez, and MAAP MIITD Director Engr. Gerardo Ramon Galang signed the MOU last February 19 to establish a DP Training Program in the Philippines.
Photo Release

Bataan, Philippines — In a significant move toward bolstering the competitiveness of Filipino seafarers in offshore operations, MOL Marine & Engineering Co. Ltd. (MOLMEC) and the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a Dynamic Positioning (DP) training program in the Philippines last February 19 at MAAP-IMMAJ campus.

This partnership addresses the demand for DP-certified professionals in the oil and gas, subsea and offshore wind industries by making Nautical Institute-accredited (NI-accredited) and specialized DP training more accessible for Filipino seafarers. Under the MOU, MOLMEC will provide its technical expertise in DP training, while MAAP will leverage its advanced DP simulators and training infrastructure.

MAAP’s full-mission, class A KSIM Navigation DP bridge simulator with 360° view on Electro-pneumatic controlled motion platform.

For the past decades, the Philippines has been a major supplier of seafarers to the global maritime fleet, but there is the reality of limited access to DP training programs. While NI-accredited DP training courses are available in the country, seafarers find the financial aspect associated with it as a challenge. The partnership between MOLMEC and MAAP differentiates itself by emphasizing the value proposition of delivering world-class, industry-leading, and value-driven DP training.

Moreover, this initiative aligns with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ (MOL) broader commitment to offshore wind energy development. There is a projected growth on the demand for DP operators with the increase in offshore wind activities in the Philippines and across Asia. Equipping Filipino seafarers with DP certification will contribute to workforce upskilling for the expanding offshore renewable sector.

The MOU signing ceremony was officially closed with a group photo of MOLMEC, MAAP, and MLRI representatives.

This partnership is pivotal in defining the future of Filipino seafarers in offshore operations. By expanding access to DP training, MOLMEC and MAAP ensure that the Philippines remains indispensable to the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

 

For inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by MOLMEC. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

MAAP

MARITIME ACADEMY

TRAINING
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines to mobilize financing strategies, strengthen international partnership
March 1, 2025 - 8:50am

Philippines to mobilize financing strategies, strengthen international partnership

March 1, 2025 - 8:50am
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines hosted its Trade and Connect event titled, “Navigating the Future: Unlocking...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Global Dominion recognized as Fastest Growing Business Financing Nonbank in the Philippines
brandSpace
February 28, 2025 - 5:30pm

Global Dominion recognized as Fastest Growing Business Financing Nonbank in the Philippines

February 28, 2025 - 5:30pm
Global Dominion has once again proven its industry leadership, earning the prestigious Fastest Growing Business Financing...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Social media and other digital innovations drive growth for these local microentrepreneurs
brandSpace
February 25, 2025 - 9:56am

Social media and other digital innovations drive growth for these local microentrepreneurs

February 25, 2025 - 9:56am
Jaydee Abraham, Ligaya Arculo, Junbert Bentulan and Gregoria Bernabe are microentrepreneurs who have shown that with the right...
Biz Memos
fbtw
SM North EDSA Job Fair opens doors to meaningful careers on February 27
brandSpace
February 24, 2025 - 4:00pm

SM North EDSA Job Fair opens doors to meaningful careers on February 27

February 24, 2025 - 4:00pm
On February 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SM North EDSA The Annex Atrium, the SM Retail Group’s highly anticipated...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Smoke-free products can save the lives of millions of hardened smokers, says expert
February 24, 2025 - 1:35pm

Smoke-free products can save the lives of millions of hardened smokers, says expert

February 24, 2025 - 1:35pm
Smoke-free products such as vapes and heated tobacco products that deliver nicotine without burning tobacco can save the lives...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber, PEZA plan to hold investment mission to the UK
February 22, 2025 - 5:16pm

British Chamber, PEZA plan to hold investment mission to the UK

February 22, 2025 - 5:16pm
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, during its courtesy visit on Wednesday to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with