Mariwasa recognized for commitment to quality management

MANILA, Philippines — Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc. (MSCI) recently received recognition for Mastery in Quality Management Level 3 from the Philippine Quality Award (PQA). It is a national award program organized by the Department of Trade and Industry that recognizes the achievements of the public and private sectors in their journey toward performance excellence.

“The COVID-19 crisis may have been a challenge for all. Despite this, the year 2021 was another breakthrough year for DTI’s Competitiveness Bureau,” said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba during the virtual conferment 24th Assessment Cycle ceremony aired on Facebook.

The PQA hit a record high with 14 applicant organizations in the 2021 Assessment Cycle. Among the organizations that applied for the PQA is Mariwasa. The brand received Recognition for Mastery in Quality Management Level 3 because of its unwavering mission to provide quality products and services to consumers.

Mariwasa is the only organization from the private sector that accepted the challenge of a very rigorous process of the Assessment Cycle.

“This has been a testament to our company in delivering the best quality tiles through innovation and professionalism. We will continue to strive to be the market leader in the ceramic industry,” said Mariwasa President and SCG Country Director for the Philippines Jakkrit Suwansilp.

Mariwasa continues to pride itself on being the first and only local ceramic tile manufacturer to receive such a prestigious award. The 24th PQA isn’t the only time Mariwasa received the prestigious award as the company also earned recognition back in 2011 for its commitment to quality management.

Mariwasa’s motto, “Uncompromising quality,” speaks volumes in its vision to prioritize customer satisfaction and operations excellence.

Mariwasa journey

It was in March 1966 when Mariwasa Manufacturing, Inc. was founded by brothers Emerson and Edison Co Seteng. The company was founded on a vision of producing ceramic products that would meet world standards for beauty and durability.

Without missing a beat, Mariwasa pioneered the manufacturing process of vitrified floor tiles, big-size wall tiles and third-fired ceramic tiles. Only by harnessing the skills, discipline and creativity of Filipino artisans does the company hope to achieve its goal.

After three decades in the industry, Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc. (MSCI) came as the result of a merger between two large companies in the Philippines and Thailand, namely Mariwasa Manufacturing Inc. (MMI) and Siam Cement Group (SCG). The company is poised to cater to the growing demands of customers from both domestic and international markets.

Market edge

Mariwasa is known for utilizing the latest and most effective technology in manufacturing ceramic tiles. Its capable personnel ensure product quality through continuous product research, development, and training.

Foreign experts are even tapped to assist both in the research and development and operation, showing Mariwasa’s edge in the development of highly competitive products in the market.

Piyarat Promtong, vice president for Manufacturing of Mariwasa, believes that part of the company’s success comes from Filipino employees who are very passionate about their jobs, helping secure the company’s position in the market.

“We educate our people to always go for the new trend and adapt it in our tiles. That’s why we’re always able to offer something new to the customers,” said Emilie Maramag, vice president for Finance and Admin of Mariwasa.

Expanding pursuits

With its new conferment from the PQA, Mariwasa remains the leading ceramic tile manufacturer in the Philippines recognized by several organizations for its adherence to sustainability, creativity and overall commitment to quality service.

However, the brand’s bid for excellence is far from over as it now delves into the Decorative Surfaces and Bathroom Solutions (DSBS) industry as a provider. It has also shifted its vision and is on the way to becoming the leading brand for DSBS aside from being a renowned tile manufacturer.