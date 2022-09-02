Philconstruct gears up for another hybrid show in Mindanao this September

The Mindanao leg this year will be the first time it will take place simultaneously on-ground and online to reach more stakeholders across and even beyond the region.

DAVAO, Philippines — The largest and the most anticipated construction trade show series is set to return to Mindanao, but this time in a hybrid format. Philconstruct Mindanao 2022 will be mounted from September 8 to 10 at the SMX Convention Center Davao in SM Lanang Premier, with the online component to be hosted real-time via the VX Events platform.

Philconstruct Mindanao 2022 will come after the successful Philconstruct trade shows in Luzon (June) and the Visayas (July). Just like in the two preceding construction expos, the Mindanao leg this year will be the first time it will take place simultaneously on-ground and online to reach more stakeholders across and even beyond the region.

“We are set to facilitate a truly unique and comprehensive trade show experience for all participants in Philconstruct's Mindanao leg,” said Engr. Wilfredo Decena, president of the Philippine Constructors Association, the marketing unit of the Philippine Constructors Association (PCA which organized the trade event.

With over 200 booths and representing over 500 brands at the premier venue for business and networking in Mindanao, Philconstruct remains committed to gathering the construction industry’s leading local and international players in a conducive venue, such as Boysen, Equiprime Optimum Solutions, Inframachineries, Topspot, Smarthouse, Zoomlion and many more!

This prestigious event is sponsored by Pacific Paints Boysen and Holcim Philippines.

“The event will showcase indoor and outdoor displays from a wide range of exhibitors and brands—from small to the country’s biggest suppliers and manufacturers. Philconstruct Mindanao on its first hybrid edition will surely reach the greatest number of participants as it will go to customers and builders if they are not able to go to the trade show site,” Engr. Junn Elepano, Philconstruct overall chairman, shared.

“The goal is maintained—to connect people in the building and construction industry in the island region for this yearly gathering offering new discoveries, learnings, and networking and marketing opportunities," Elepano added.

In Philconstruct tradition, the Mindanao trade show will also hold seminars that will be facilitated by some of its partner organizations and that participants should watch out for.

For instance, the Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors Inc. (ACEL) will hold separate learning sessions about the Fundamentals of Rigging, Essentials of Supervisory Leadership and Basic Framework Designs & Basic Calculations while The Philippine Overseas Construction Board (POCB) will also facilitate information sessions.

Philconstruct Mindanao 2022 will also be held simultaneously with two other much-anticipated industry events, all in the same venue—the Hotel Suppliers Show Mindanao 2022, the leading hotels, resorts, restaurants, and leisure trade show in the region, and the Print & Label, Packaging & Plastics Mindanao 2022, a comprehensive expo for the packaging, printing and plastics industries.

Admission to Philconstruct Mindanao 2022 is free! The three-day trade show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register for free through event.philconstructevents.com. For inquiries and other concerns, send an email to [email protected].