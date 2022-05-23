CDM, ChatGenie, Messenger to host free webinars on social commerce essentials

This webinar series is perfect for individuals and teams that want to grow their businesses digitally within the country's biggest online platforms.

Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), together with ChatGenie and Messenger, invites you to Social Commerce Essentials—a two-part webinar series discussing the fundamentals of social commerce happening on May 25 and June 1, 2022. In this collaboration, CDM, ChatGenie and Messenger aim to start a conversation that will lead Philippine businesses to understand the vital role of social commerce in the path to conversion.

This webinar series is perfect for individuals and teams that want to grow their businesses digitally within the country's biggest online platforms. It will cover a wide range of topics revolving around social commerce, from strategies to best industry practices. This learning event is mounted to help entrepreneurs and companies' digital leaders to understand the social commerce opportunities that can help set up their online businesses for success in this Digital Age.

The first session on May 25 will focus on How Social Commerce Can Build Your Business. Learn about what social commerce is and the top ways to set it up and manage an online store according to local trends in the industry. Know everything you need to determine your social commerce full-stack ecosystem to give your customers a frictionless buying experience.

After knowing how to start setting up an online store, catch the second session on June 1, which will tackle Marketing Strategy for social commerce. Discover impactful techniques for growing your online store. Deep-dive on different campaigns and strategies that drive traffic and sales, from understanding your target audience better to building relationships with your customers.

Don't miss this chance to hear from the subject-matter expert Kara Gengania, the eCommerce Lead-Philippines of The Coca-Cola Company, as she will be sharing her knowledge from her years of experience. A Q&A portion will happen after every session, so bring all your burning questions to ask the speaker!

This webinar series will be held live via Zoom and is open to all. Invite your team and register for free at https://bit.ly/SocialCommerceEssentials. For more information, email [email protected].

***

