Meralco energizes Manila Mega Field Hospital
Meralco officials led by Maita David, head of Central Business Area, Ricky Joseph Martinez, head of Malate BC, Jerry Lao, head of Central Distribution Services, Engr. Randy Sadac of Manila Electrical Division, Exequiel Delgado, head and chief executive officer of Radius Telecoms, Noel Espiritu, manager for Manila Sector, Annette de Ocampo, assistant vice president and head of Government Relations for Maynilad, and Jen Dela Paz, chief operating officer for Radius Telecoms, pose for a photo during the inauguration of the Manila Mega COVID Field Hospital on June 24.
MANILA, Philippines — Consistent with its support to the country’s fight against COVID-19, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) energized the Mega Field Hospital at Rizal Park in Ermita, Manila.



In particular, Meralco assisted in the power requirement assessment and facilitated timely energization of the facility to supply the applied load 805 kW for the whole hospital and extended 10 spans of primary line and installing three 333-kilovolt-ampere transformers in the process.



Meralco’s wholly owned subsidiary Radius Telecoms Inc. provided 25 Red Fiber lines and modems for reliable internet connectivity to both the facility's admin and staff and for patients to get in touch with their families while in isolation.



The inauguration was led by the Manila local government through Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso with the presence of key attendees including Sen. Christopher Go, Health Secretary Francisco Duque, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Deputy Chief Implementer and BCDA President Vince Dizon and MMDA Chairman Benjamin Abalos as well as Meralco officials led by Central Business Area Head Maita David, and Central Distribution Services Head Jerry Lao, and Radius Telecoms President and Chief Executive Officer Exequiel Delgado.



With a capacity of 344 beds, the field hospital began receiving COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. It is open not only to residents of the City of Manila but also to patients from other cities.



Atty. Ray Espinosa, Meralco president and CEO, underscored Meralco’s efforts and stated.



“Going beyond the power and light we deliver, this current crisis calls for us to be beacons of reliability and hope. We are keeping the lights on for our front liners and affected Filipinos, and we are one with the government in overcoming this crisis," Espinosa said. 



The Manila Mega Field Hospital is located at the western section of Rizal Park, in front of the drive-thru vaccination site at the Quirino Grandstand.



Meralco has been continually energizing treatment facilities, vaccination centers and vaccine storage in a bid to support economic recovery.



 



