#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
MultiSys, APPEND launch financial app to benefit 8.5 million microfinance members
AppendPay aims to expedite the process of approving and disbursing microfinancing of its members.
Photo Release

MultiSys, APPEND launch financial app to benefit 8.5 million microfinance members

(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Leading software solutions company MultiSys Technologies Corp. and microfinance group APPEND launch AppendPay. The newest online system and mobile application will ease business processes and create seamless transactions for APPEND’s 8.5 million participating microfinance members.

AppendPay aims to expedite the process of approving and disbursing microfinancing of its members. Apart from providing them with a convenient and secure environment for their microfinancing and money transactions, the system will also encourage transparency within the organization and lessen human error.

“Apart from advancing technology to better service our members, AppendPay will help underserved sectors in the country through the promotion of electronic service inclusion. This will also provide additional livelihood opportunities in remote areas, and offer alternative and secure credit services,” said Angel De Leon Jr., board chair of APPEND.

“We commend MultiSys for their speed in expediting AppendPay. For that, they truly have become an important asset to our entire microfinance community,” De Leon added.

The launch of this mobile app strengthens MultiSys’ thrust to empower micro and small businesses with the right tools, innovative service, and reliable systems to implement advanced software solutions.

Furthermore, it provides APPEND with a system that will automate and manage its membership acquisition process, as well as an ecommerce platform where members can buy and sell products, remit money and sell online tickets.

“The current restrictions and fast-paced growth of micro and small enterprises in the country have created an opportunity for the technology industry to address their emerging need for more efficient and secure operations through advanced digital solutions,” David Almirol, founder and chief executive officer of MultiSys.

“Through this collaboration with APPEND, we acknowledge every Filipino’s right to digital convenience and further our mission to make technology accessible to everyone,” he added.

MultiSys continues to advance digital transformation and sustainability of the microfinance industry, as well as businesses, government institutions and communities through its cutting-edge systems solutions and technologies.

MICROFINANCE MULTISYS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
MultiSys, APPEND launch financial app to benefit 8.5 million microfinance members
Sponsored
1 hour ago
MultiSys, APPEND launch financial app to benefit 8.5 million microfinance members
1 hour ago
Multisys Technologies Corporation and microfinance group APPEND launch AppendPay, an online system and mobile application...
Biz Memos
fbfb
LT Group, Inc.: Notice of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
April 14, 2021 - 7:00am
Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of LT GROUP, INC. will be conducted through remote communication on 05 May 2021 at 10 a.m. via the video conferencing application, Zoom.
7 hours ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
Meralco energizes new COVID-19 treatment center in Pasay City
23 hours ago
Meralco energizes new COVID-19 treatment center in Pasay City
23 hours ago
Meralco energizes a new DPWH-initiated COVID-19 treatment center located at J.W. Diokno Boulevard, Zone 10, Barangay 76, Pasay...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Pru Life UK receives four Golden Arrows for solid corporate governance
4 days ago
Pru Life UK receives four Golden Arrows for solid corporate governance
4 days ago
Leading life insurer Pru Life UK was bestowed four Golden Arrows award by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), marking...
Biz Memos
fbfb
BancNet: New ATM fees starting April 7
April 8, 2021 - 9:00am
New ATM Fees Starting April 7
6 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
BDO Network Bank, Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
April 8, 2021 - 9:00am
BDO Network Bank, a subsidiary of BDO Unibank, will hold its annual stockholders' meeting virtually on April 30.
6 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with