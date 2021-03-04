#VACCINEWATCHPH
Globe leads in 5G with nearly half million 5G device customers
Globe is a pioneer in 5G supremacy in the Philippines with 1,069 areas across the country now with this latest generation in wireless technology. 
STAR/File

(Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Globe is the 5G leader in the country with nearly half a million customers using 5G devices by end of February this year. 5G is the latest in wireless technology that promises faster speeds, higher bandwidth and stable internet connection.

Globe is a pioneer in 5G supremacy in the Philippines with 1,069 areas across the country now with this latest generation in wireless technology.  Owing to the telco’s aggressive network builds and site upgrades, Globe's 5G coverage is present in 848 locations in Metro Manila and Rizal; and in 221 areas in Visayas and Mindanao as of January this year.

“We see our customers consuming more data as their needs change especially with the pandemic. We want them to unlock the many possibilities and potential that 5G technology brings, and Globe is committed to giving them superior technology to create the quality of lives they want,” said Coco Domingo, vice president for Postpaid and International at Globe.

5G’s unbeatable speeds and almost real-time latency opens a world of countless possibilities. Customers can look forward to as more international destinations transform into 5G-powered smart cities, delivering new experiences in retail, entertainment and healthcare.

What’s more, Globe has also made its 5G service available abroad with the launch of 5G Roaming in Thailand via AIS.

Soon, 5G roaming service will be rolled out in more key markets in Asia, Middle East, North America, and Europe. 

 

For more information on 5G Roaming, go to glbe.co/5Groaming. To learn more about 5G's possibilities in healthcare, entertainment and more, please listen to the Globe podcast on Spotify. To learn more about 5G please visit globe.com.ph/5g.

