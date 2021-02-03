Malayan Science celebrates 15th anniversary with series of webinars

MANILA, Philippines — Malayan High School of Science (MHSS) is defying emerging challenges to provide learning continuity as it enters its 15th founding year.

Hinged on the Foundation Week celebration theme of “eXploring farther, reinVenting further amidst adversity,” MHSS vows to provide the best quality education, extend a helping hand to parents in understanding their children’s predicament, as well as enable its school community to take advantage of opportunities in enhancing their skills.

“Even though we are in a state of pandemic, we need to explore further especially through technology. We should also reinvent further, we cannot remain stagnant,” MHSS Principal Emmillie Joy Mejia said.

Mejia said the pandemic did not deter Malayan Science from providing a slew of online activities for its Foundation Week last January 13 to 15, which was participated in by MHSS students, parents and individuals from other schools and organizations like the Department of Education.

Malayan Science imparted knowledge in its fields of expertise through various informative and interactive webinars, which served as the highlight of the celebration. Livestreamed through Facebook, the webinars allowed interested parties a chance to participate.

Last January 13, Mapúa University Dean of Information Technology Ariel Kelly Balan gave a notable talk on the "Evolution of Coding."

Meanwhile, parents were the main focus for the webinar on mental health last January 14 entitled, “Recognizing Anxiety and Supporting Children Amidst the Pandemic.”

This enabled parents to understand their children better and learn how to help during instances of stress and anxiety. National Center for Mental Health Mandaluyong head of strategy management and linkages unit Dr. Agnes Joy Casiño was the guest speaker.

On the same day, a webinar on VEX Coding for those wanting to learn more about robotics was co-presented by its partner organization First Eduspec Inc. Sarah Villanueva, head of learning and innovations unit and product development, provided the informative discussion.

The conduct of webinars and other activities for the celebration provided a chance for stakeholders to feel a sense of community once again despite spending most learning activities online.

“There is still a lot to celebrate, a lot to be thankful for even in these trying times,” Mejia added.

Malayan Science is the junior high school of Mapúa University and both educational institutions are members of the Yuchengco Group of Companies. It is a leader in terms of being a coding school for junior high school and offers programs on robotics and science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs, among others.