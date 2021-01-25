SquidPay taps MultiSys to upgrade digital platforms

MANILA, Philippines — Fastest-growing payment solutions provider SquidPay has tapped leading software solutions company MultiSys Technologies Corp. to upgrade its existing system platforms.

SquidPay is a major shareholder of Premiere Horizon Alliance Corp.—one of the top gainers in share price among the publicly-companies in the local bourse—holding 55% stake in the investment holding company.

Through the partnership, MultiSys will provide its expertise in system development and integrations that will give a boost to SquidPay’s various financial services like bills payment, remittance, bank transfers, over-the-counter transactions and SquidPay kiosk machines.

“Since onboarding, MultiSys has only shown tangible results and hard efforts to support PHA and SquidPay. I have personally witnessed its founder David Almirol when he was just starting, when he was growing; and through all those years, we’ve shared the same passion and vision. We are on the same page—the same wavelength. As we leap forward and realize our vision and goals, we cannot wait to see what lies ahead in this marriage between homegrown finance and technology," SquidPay CEO Marvin Dela Cruz said.

In December 2020, SquidPay has obtained its Electronic Money Issuer license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The EMI license will allow the company to provide more financial services, whether online or offline, with lesser transaction fees, including money transfer, remittance, bills payment, mobile load top up and payment for goods and services in partner merchant stores.