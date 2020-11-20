#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Shopee taps MultiSys for system integrations, more online services
Through the Shopee-MultiSys partnership, users are now able utilize the platform beyond shopping.
Photo Release
Shopee taps MultiSys for system integrations, more online services
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of its much-awaited 11.11 sale, Shopee recently sealed a partnership with leading software solutions and system integration company MultiSys Technologies Corporation to expand its online services—creating a one-stop-shop online system to add more features within the e-commerce platform.

Through the partnership, MultiSys is now providing technical support and system integrations to one of Asia’s largest online shopping platforms, incorporating more e-services to its application. This will enable Shopee users to utilize the platform beyond shopping as they will now have the option to settle their daily obligations in the comfort of their homes.

Users can now access the new services right from their mobile phones.

“MultiSys’ thrust has always been dedicated to empowering companies across all industries to fully embrace the era of technology through our digital vision and streamlined agnostic systems. More than expanding Shopee’s services and enabling its customers to do more with their online transactions, our recent partnership with this e-commerce platform is a leap towards the advancement of e-commerce in the country—allowing these channels and platforms to benefit the users with more than just shopping, but the integration of the app into their everyday lives,” said David Almirol Jr., chief executive officer and founder of MultiSys.

Shopee is currently offering Coins Cashback promo for those who will utilize the new services. Users may log in to the Shopee app and enjoy up to 250 Coins Cashback.

MULTISYS SHOPEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
29 minutes ago
Shopee taps MultiSys for system integrations, more online services
29 minutes ago
Shopee has partnered with Multisys Technologies Corporation to expand its online services—creating a one-stop-shop online...
Biz Memos
fbfb
1 hour ago
British Chamber holds retail event with UK, Philippine companies
1 hour ago
(As released) The British Chamber hosted an event with over 90 participants including many UK companies showing interest in...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
2 hours ago
Capitalize with Olymp Trade in the Philippines
2 hours ago
Join the community that wants to see you succeed whether you are making your first trade or 200,000th.
Biz Memos
fbfb
23 hours ago
Meralco aids power restoration in typhoon-hit Catanduanes
23 hours ago
Meralco sent a team of line crews and equipment to assist repairing power infrastructures damaged by Super Typhoon Rolly and...
Biz Memos
fbfb
1 day ago
Smart widens gap vs competition on 4G Availability, wins Opensignal's first 4G Coverage Experience award
1 day ago
Smart has once again surpassed competition in terms of 4G Availability, Video Experience and Download and Upload Speeds, according...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
1 day ago
Globe announces 'People's Champ' Manny Pacquiao as newest brand ambassador
1 day ago
Globe announced that it has partnered with 12-time, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao as its brand ambassador...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with