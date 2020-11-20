Shopee taps MultiSys for system integrations, more online services

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of its much-awaited 11.11 sale, Shopee recently sealed a partnership with leading software solutions and system integration company MultiSys Technologies Corporation to expand its online services—creating a one-stop-shop online system to add more features within the e-commerce platform.

Through the partnership, MultiSys is now providing technical support and system integrations to one of Asia’s largest online shopping platforms, incorporating more e-services to its application. This will enable Shopee users to utilize the platform beyond shopping as they will now have the option to settle their daily obligations in the comfort of their homes.

Users can now access the new services right from their mobile phones.

“MultiSys’ thrust has always been dedicated to empowering companies across all industries to fully embrace the era of technology through our digital vision and streamlined agnostic systems. More than expanding Shopee’s services and enabling its customers to do more with their online transactions, our recent partnership with this e-commerce platform is a leap towards the advancement of e-commerce in the country—allowing these channels and platforms to benefit the users with more than just shopping, but the integration of the app into their everyday lives,” said David Almirol Jr., chief executive officer and founder of MultiSys.

Shopee is currently offering Coins Cashback promo for those who will utilize the new services. Users may log in to the Shopee app and enjoy up to 250 Coins Cashback.