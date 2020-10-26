B-SAFE Project calls for submission of proposals for baseline studies

MANILA, Philippines — The Building Safe Agricultural Food Enterprises (B-SAFE) Project seeks proposals from qualified firms and consultants with experience in conducting baseline studies on supply chain activities in selected agricultural commodities. The baseline study aims to describe the current socio-economic attributes of supply chain actors, their constraints and strengths, and relevant features of the environments surrounding their respective supply chain activities. The assembled baseline data and information will be used in assessing the impact of B-SAFE’s interventions towards improving these actors’ capacities to conform with international food safety standards and adopt risk-based business activities. In coordination with the B-SAFE Team, the firms and consultants will design the process and methodologies for conducting qualitative and quantitative data gathering and analysis. as well as preparation of the baseline report. Parties planning to submit proposals will be asked to show their experience to have participated in similar studies in the past, particularly within the last five years. The selection of the most responsive and cost-effective offering will be guided by the results and performance indicators identified for the project under the Food for Progress Programs. The B-SAFE project works with the Philippine government to provide agencies with the tools and information needed to implement evidence-based risk analysis, helping the government meet obligations under domestic law and international food safety and trade protocols.

Winrock International is implementing B-SAFE. Funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) under its Food for Progress Program, the project aims to help the Philippines: 1) increase agricultural productivity by improving the Sanitary and Phytosanitary Standards (SPS) in production and management of supply chains, and 2) expand trade of agricultural and food products. Project activities are designed to enhance the capacity of the country’s SPS regulatory agencies to manage risk-based systems; promote awareness of biotechnology; upgrade regulatory standards and processes to international standards; promote domestic and export market linkages; and build the capacity of the private sector to invest in safe agricultural and food businesses.

Interested parties may send an email to Nielo Tingzon at Nielo.Tingzon@winrock.org for a copy of the full Terms of Reference or download it via this link.