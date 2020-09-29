Seamless Philippines 2020 slated online

2,000 industry leaders gather online to transform the future of Payments, E-commerce, Retail, Fintech and Identity in the Philippines

On September 30 and October 1, Seamless Philippines’ 2020 edition will take place online, bringing together the entire Philippines’ commerce & finance ecosystem to innovate, transform and disrupt.

On the morning of September 30, Mohamed Keraine, Managing Director-Head of Retail Development Asia of ING Bank will kick-start the keynote session as he shares how he and his team have grown ING Bank’s Philippines business successfully. Then, Lito Villanueva, EVP and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer, RCBC takes to the stage next to talk about RCBC’s virtualization journey. The final morning keynote session will be delivered by banking heavyweight Dr. Justo Ortiz, UnionBank of the Philippines’ Vice Chairman to offer insights into UnionBank’s Transformation Journey.

On October 1, Shopback Country Manager, Prashant Kala; foodPanda Commercial Director, Hardik Batra; Lazada Group Head of Business Development, Petrus Paolo Carbonell; Cebuana Lhuiller Bank VP and Head of Retail Banking, Jimmy Ang and Metromart Co-Founder & CEO, Steffano Fazzini, will gather virtually for their Keynote Panel Discussion on Innovating retail & e-commerce in the Philippines.

In addition to the highlighted keynote speakers, over 100 other experts will share their insights across six channels of content in the Payments Innovation, Banking and Financial Inclusion Channels on Day 1 and the E-commerce & Retail Strategy, E-commerce Marketing and Digital Identity Channels on Day 2. All channels are free to attend and for the first time ever at Seamless Philippines, all sessions will be available on-demand.

Additional featured speakers at Seamless Philippines Virtual 2020 include:

Henry Aguda, Chairman of the Board at UBX/ SEVP, CTOO and Chief Technology Officer, UnionBank of the Philippines

Bettina Quimson, IT Expert Resource, Philippine Senate and Congress

Rogelio “Nooky” Umali, FWD Life Chief Technology Officer, FWD Insurance Corporation

Janette Y. Abad Santos, VP & Head Marketing Group, Robinsons Bank

Frederick Faustino, Assistant Vice President, Head, Digital Channels Business Development and Onboarding, Bank of the Philippine Islands

Esel De Sagun-Madrid, VP, Analytics and Insights, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company

Gay Santos, Executive Director, Fintech Alliance Philippines

Christian Jerome Dobles, Senior Vice President, Philippine National Bank

Jayan Dy, Head of Digital Transformation, SM Retail

Rajeev Tummala, Director-Digital & Data, HSBC

Kim Lato, President & CEO, Kimstore.com

Mary Jean T. Pacheco, Assistant Secretary, Department of Trade and Industry

Ernest Ryan Valencia, Head Digital Marketing, Ayala Malls

Dan Mejia, Head of Communications & Press, H & M Philippines

Diego Buenaflor, General Manager, Ellana Mineral Cosmetics

Dominador Gamboa, Director, House of Representatives

Frances Nicola Mendez, Law and Policy Consultant, Department of Information and Communications Technology

LtCol Francel Margareth Padilla-Taborlupa, Information Systems Officer, National Task Force Against Covid19, Office of the Chief Implementer ,National Incidence Command, Emergency Operations Center

Alongside the online conference sessions, Seamless Philippines 2020 will also feature a virtual showcase of the latest solutions and technologies from leading solution providers. Exhibiting companies include Cognitec, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Sybrin, FIME, Goldpac, LG Business Solutions, Amihan, Home Credit, Share Treats, Phonexia, POSMart, Veritaspay and WizarPOS.

The two-day virtual event is expected to gather over 2,000 payments, retail, e-commerce, fintech stakeholders from across the Philippines and beyond.

