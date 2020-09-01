TSM Recruit: A pioneering app-based recruitment tool for seafarers

MANILA, Philippines — TSM Group had recently launched the TSM Recruit—the first app-based recruitment tool in the Philippine maritime industry. Driven by its passion to constantly innovate and build a pool of highly skilled seafarers, the TSM Recruit makes application more convenient for seafarer applicants.

Through the app, the seafarer gets access to the latest job openings and updates from various companies of the TSM Group. Bringing the job search to the next level, the applicant can submit multiple applications to different companies at the same time and is automatically matched with the job openings suited to his/her experience and credential. There are other exciting features designed for the applicant to get notifications, view status and activities of each application and a calendar that shows assigned schedule and other significant information.

“The welfare of the Filipino seafarers has always been our top priority. With this innovation, we look forward to continue providing job opportunities for them as we remain steadfast in serving the global maritime industry even during these challenging times,” said Ian R. Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of TSM Group.

Applying for a job can now be done anytime and anywhere. Download the TSM Recruit App for free on Google Play or the App Store now.