^

Banking

BSP launches overnight reference rate as world drops LIBOR

Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 10:59am
BSP launches overnight reference rate as world drops LIBOR
The BSP, as it is, can either absorb excesses or augment gaps in market liquidity through its open market operations. That main function falls on the overnight RRP facility that is based on the benchmark policy rate, which currently stood at 6.25%.
Photo from BusinessWorld

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas launched an overnight reference rate, which will serve as the market’s reference as the global economy continued to move away from using the London Interbank Offered Rate.

In a statement on Thursday, the BSP explained that this new rate uses the secondary market rate on the 28-day BSP bill to compute the equivalent overnight reference rate. 

The LIBOR lost its luster in recent years, since figuring in a scandal in 2012. Back then, some banks manipulated the LIBOR to amass larger profits. This incident smeared the integrity of the benchmark interest rate.

As it is, the LIBOR is used by banks and institutions everywhere to set how much it costs them to borrow from each other. The rate is used to set the price for financial products such as mortgages and loans.

The LIBOR is nearing the end of its existence in global markets, compelling financial institutions everywhere to come up with viable replacements. 

The BSP explained the overnight reference rate, albeit temporary, will be published on their website. 

This initiative will kickstart the Philippine central bank to bolster its overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility.

These enhancements range from changing the auction window from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m., which the BSP said will encourage banks to actively manage liquidity.

The BSP added that the RRP facility auctions a pre-announced amount at a fixed rate. 

Likewise, they explained that once the upgrades are baked in, the new rate from the RRP facility will become the new overnight reference rate. 

The BSP, as it is, can either absorb excesses or augment gaps in market liquidity through its open market operations. That main function falls on the overnight RRP facility that is based on the policy rate, which currently stood at 6.25%.

“The expected result of these improvements is a variable rate from the ON RRP facility that would be more responsive to changing market conditions,” the statement read. — Ramon Royandoyan

LIBOR

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
HSBC says to shift HQ to London finance district
9 days ago

HSBC says to shift HQ to London finance district

9 days ago
Bank giant HSBC will switch global headquarters to London's traditional City finance district, from its current Canary Wharf...
Banking
fbtw
Security Bank puts up peso bond sale
10 days ago

Security Bank puts up peso bond sale

10 days ago
The bonds will be issued from Security Bank’s P100 billion Peso Bond and Commercial Papers Program.
Banking
fbtw
Senior Fed official calls for 'impartial' review into bank failures
10 days ago

Senior Fed official calls for 'impartial' review into bank failures

10 days ago
A senior Federal Reserve official has criticized proposals to increase bank capital requirements and called for an "independent...
Banking
fbtw
BSP, IFC, World Bank launch Open Finance PH pilot
14 days ago

BSP, IFC, World Bank launch Open Finance PH pilot

14 days ago
Data from the BSP showed that between 2019 and 2021, over 34.3 million Filipinos remain unbanked.
Banking
fbtw
Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary sold to management team
June 19, 2023 - 8:55am

Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary sold to management team

June 19, 2023 - 8:55am
SVB Securities had not been included in Silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy filing.
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with