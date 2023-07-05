^

Banking

Using IPO proceeds, Bank of Commerce expands ATM network

Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 1:08pm
Using IPO proceeds, Bank of Commerce expands ATM network
Bank of Commerce (BNCOM) said they would roll out new automated teller machines across its network.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines – Bank of Commerce (BNCOM) said they would roll out new automated teller machines across its network. 

The San Miguel Corp. affiliate sent a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, announcing that they will deploy almost 300 combined ATMs and cash recycling machines across its branches and off-site locations.

BNCOM debuted in the local bourse on March 31, 2022, raising P3.36 billion in the process. The SMC-led bank explained back then that proceeds from their initial public offering will be used to upgrade its ATM network, among others. 

The ATM network upgrade is one of the bank’s priority measures underscored in their 5-year investment and digitalization program. 

BNCOM indicated that the new ATMs were supplied by NCR Corp., a global provider of software, hardware and services for banks and other industries. 

“Banking services like other financial enterprises are based on trust. When it comes to fulfilling our primary duty to depositors and investors, having a stable and experienced partner who understands your vision is mission-critical,” said SMC vice chairman, president and CEO Ramon S. Ang. 

Shares in BNCOM trade flat at P6.74 apiece as of 11:59 Wednesday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan

BANK OF COMMERCE

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

SAN MIGUEL CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
HSBC says to shift HQ to London finance district
8 days ago

HSBC says to shift HQ to London finance district

8 days ago
Bank giant HSBC will switch global headquarters to London's traditional City finance district, from its current Canary Wharf...
Banking
fbtw
Security Bank puts up peso bond sale
9 days ago

Security Bank puts up peso bond sale

9 days ago
The bonds will be issued from Security Bank’s P100 billion Peso Bond and Commercial Papers Program.
Banking
fbtw
Senior Fed official calls for 'impartial' review into bank failures
9 days ago

Senior Fed official calls for 'impartial' review into bank failures

9 days ago
A senior Federal Reserve official has criticized proposals to increase bank capital requirements and called for an "independent...
Banking
fbtw
BSP, IFC, World Bank launch Open Finance PH pilot
13 days ago

BSP, IFC, World Bank launch Open Finance PH pilot

13 days ago
Data from the BSP showed that between 2019 and 2021, over 34.3 million Filipinos remain unbanked.
Banking
fbtw
Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary sold to management team
June 19, 2023 - 8:55am

Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary sold to management team

June 19, 2023 - 8:55am
SVB Securities had not been included in Silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy filing.
Banking
fbtw
BSP slaps P1-M fine to BPI over Family bank merger
June 15, 2023 - 5:04pm

BSP slaps P1-M fine to BPI over Family bank merger

June 15, 2023 - 5:04pm
The BSP indicated that BPI failed to comply with Section 10 of Republic Act No. 8791, or the General Banking Law of 2000....
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with