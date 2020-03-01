MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DA calls for more cold storage facilities
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - March 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has underscored the need to establish more cold storage facilities in the country  in a bid to reduce post-harvest losses and improve farmers’ income.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar is urging the Cold Chain Association of the Philippines to partner with the DA, local government units and farmers’ groups in putting up more cold storage facilities to maintain the freshness and quality of farm and fishery products.

The Philippines remains lacking in terms of storage facilities and other infrastructure which result in high spoilage of farm produce.

“With more cold storage facilities located near major farm production areas, trading centers, livestock slaughterhouses and poultry dressing facilities, fishing grounds and municipal fish ports, we will be able to reduce post-harvest losses by at most 35 percent that could be added up to the national food supply, thus bringing down prices for the benefit of millions of Filipinos,” he said.

“With access to modern refrigeration and storage facilities, farmers and fishers could sell their quality vegetables, meat and marine products at better prices to consumers,” Dar said.

Dar also instructed the DA-National Meat and Inspection Service to revive the unfinished slaughterhouse and cold storage projects in Iloilo and Batangas.

DA-NMIS  partnered with CCAP in a “pork-in-a-box” project that entails packaging frozen pork from Mindanao and selling these in Metro Manila.

He also asked the DA-Agribusiness Marketing and Assistance Service to partner with the Food Terminal Inc. and look into refurbishing and modernizing the latter’s cold storage systems in partnership with CCAP.

Dar plans to revive and transform FTI into an integrated modern farmers’ trading center, wholesaling and processing farm and fishery products from Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol regions for the benefit of consumers in Metro Manila and urban centers in Luzon.

CCAP and its 130 members store about 450,000 metric tons of various food products annually.

Together, they have a fleet of 10,000 refrigerated vehicles and containers transporting perishable goods across the country.

CCAP expects the cold chain industry to grow by nine percent annually,  largely due to increasing population and consumers buying more fresh and frozen produce from supermarkets and e-commerce platforms.             

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE WILLIAM DAR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Former OFW plants success in mechanized farming
2 hours ago
Melbert Gabriel Fadrigo sailed oceans and seas for seven years before deciding to retire and return to his family’s...
Agriculture
fbfb
2 hours ago
Government allots P1.3 billion to diversify crops
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is alloting an initial P1.3 billion to help farmers diversify their crops amid the continued...
Agriculture
fbfb
2 hours ago
DA calls for more cold storage facilities
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has underscored the need to establish more cold storage facilities in the country in a bid...
Agriculture
fbfb
7 days ago
Vegetable, root crops production grow in Q4
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 7 days ago
The production of the country’s major vegetables and root crops expanded in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to favorable...
Agriculture
fbfb
7 days ago
P3 billion funding for agricultural innovations set
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 7 days ago
The Department of Agriculture has earmarked an initial P3 billion to help accelerate modernization and industrialization...
Agriculture
fbfb
Landbank lending P12.2 billion to farmers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | February 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Government-owned Landbank of the Philippines is beefing up its lending to the agriculture sector with an initial P12.19 billion earmarked for loans to farmers and fisherfolks.
7 days ago
Agriculture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with