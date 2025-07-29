Immigration: Over 7 million arrivals processed in H1 2025

Passengers heading to their respective provinces for the Holy Week break flock to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on March 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines —The Bureau of Immigration reported processing more than seven million visitors in the first half of 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 29, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said that the bureau processed a total of 7,840,728 arrivals from January to June 2025.

According to Viado, this figure marks nearly an 8% increase from the 7,268,465 arrivals recorded in the same period last year.

Data from the bureau showed that travelers from the United States led the influx with 753,544 arrivals, closely followed by South Korea with 745,623 arrivals. Other top sources included Japan with 256,776 arrivals, China with 229,915, and Australia with 188,082.

“This steady growth is proof that the Philippines remains a top destination in the region,” Viado said.

“As gateways to the country, we in the Bureau of Immigration are proud to do our part in supporting this momentum—through efficient and secure immigration processing for all travelers,” he added.

Viado also noted that the bureau is continuously implementing further improvements in collaboration with other government agencies to enhance the overall experience for international visitors.