^

Business

MPH expands partnership with Medicard

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 24, 2025 | 12:00am
MPH expands partnership with Medicard
MPH and Medicard have signed a memorandum of agreement, formalizing the inclusion of additional MPH hospitals as Medicard’s preferred providers.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Metro Pacific Health (MPH) has reinforced its collaboration with Medicard to further boost health care accessibility for Filipinos.

MPH and Medicard have signed a memorandum of agreement, formalizing the inclusion of additional MPH hospitals as Medicard’s preferred providers.

MPH hospitals added under the preferred status program are Lucena United Doctors Hospital, Diliman Doctors Hospital, Medical Center Imus, Ramiro Community Hospital and Dr. Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital.

Through the preferred status program, participating MPH hospitals are designated as Medicard’s preferred providers, enabling shared service standards and operational alignment to enhance patient experience and health care delivery.

The latest agreement builds on the initial partnership signed in 2024, which brought five MPH hospitals under the preferred status program.

These were Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Riverside Medical Center Inc. and Marikina Valley Medical Center.

The onboarding of the second batch of hospitals comes under the same partnership terms that were established previously by both parties.

Through the ongoing collaboration, MPH and Medicard are committed to expanding access to quality health care services and driving better health outcomes across the country.

“As the partnership continues to grow, both organizations are exploring new opportunities to elevate the patient experience and expand health programs for the communities they serve,” MPH said.

MPH is the health care arm of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

As the country’s’ largest private hospital group, MPH’s current portfolio of 27 hospitals nationwide features approximately 4,400 beds, 11,000 doctors and 16,000 health care staff to take care of 4.2 million patients a year.

MPH, under the leadership of chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, has continuously sought to enhance health care accessibility and excellence in the country.

MPIC is also looking to secure another 30 percent stake in the MPH as part of the stake sale being undertaken by its majority shareholders.

KKR & Co. and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are selling their majority stake in MPH.

KKR and GIC hold an 80 percent stake in MPH, while MPIC owns the remaining 20 percent.

MPH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
China pledged $30 billion in aid to the Philippines since 2015 but delivered just $700 million. Most projects were delayed,...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines unlikely to achieve end-of-plan GDP target&rsquo;

‘Philippines unlikely to achieve end-of-plan GDP target’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines has a low likelihood of achieving the end-of-plan economic growth target of 6.5 to eight percent by 2028...
Business
fbtw
Marcos: 1% reduction in US tariff still a &lsquo;significant achievement&rsquo;
play

Marcos: 1% reduction in US tariff still a ‘significant achievement’

By Jean Mangaluz | 12 hours ago
After a historic visit to the White House yielded just a 1% reduction in US tariffs on Philippine goods, President Ferdinand...
Business
fbtw
Philippines barely hangs on as world&rsquo;s 3rd largest banana exporter

Philippines barely hangs on as world’s 3rd largest banana exporter

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 days ago
The Philippines hung by a thread as it remained as the world’s third largest banana exporter amid stiffer competition...
Business
fbtw

It’s taxing!!!

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is a case of waking up a sleeping dog.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Agricultural players mixed on trade deal with US

Agricultural players mixed on trade deal with US

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Certain food producers may face stiffer competition from American agricultural products following the opening of domestic...
Business
fbtw
Stocks, peso bounce back after successful Philippines-US talks

Stocks, peso bounce back after successful Philippines-US talks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The local stock market kept its winning streak alive, while the peso recovered against the dollar, as investors cheered indications...
Business
fbtw

Safety in the new normal

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
As relentless rains and strong winds battered Metro Manila this past weekend, a serious incident unfolded. In one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, a massive billboard collapsed.
Business
fbtw
Business groups push 14 key economic reforms

Business groups push 14 key economic reforms

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
A coalition of leading Philippine business groups and members of the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines are urging...
Business
fbtw

Top Line headed for banner year

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Top Line Business Development Corp., the country’s first and so far only company to go public in 2025, is on track for a potential banner year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with