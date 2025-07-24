MPH expands partnership with Medicard

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Health (MPH) has reinforced its collaboration with Medicard to further boost health care accessibility for Filipinos.

MPH and Medicard have signed a memorandum of agreement, formalizing the inclusion of additional MPH hospitals as Medicard’s preferred providers.

MPH hospitals added under the preferred status program are Lucena United Doctors Hospital, Diliman Doctors Hospital, Medical Center Imus, Ramiro Community Hospital and Dr. Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital.

Through the preferred status program, participating MPH hospitals are designated as Medicard’s preferred providers, enabling shared service standards and operational alignment to enhance patient experience and health care delivery.

The latest agreement builds on the initial partnership signed in 2024, which brought five MPH hospitals under the preferred status program.

These were Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Riverside Medical Center Inc. and Marikina Valley Medical Center.

The onboarding of the second batch of hospitals comes under the same partnership terms that were established previously by both parties.

Through the ongoing collaboration, MPH and Medicard are committed to expanding access to quality health care services and driving better health outcomes across the country.

“As the partnership continues to grow, both organizations are exploring new opportunities to elevate the patient experience and expand health programs for the communities they serve,” MPH said.

MPH is the health care arm of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

As the country’s’ largest private hospital group, MPH’s current portfolio of 27 hospitals nationwide features approximately 4,400 beds, 11,000 doctors and 16,000 health care staff to take care of 4.2 million patients a year.

MPH, under the leadership of chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, has continuously sought to enhance health care accessibility and excellence in the country.

MPIC is also looking to secure another 30 percent stake in the MPH as part of the stake sale being undertaken by its majority shareholders.

KKR & Co. and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are selling their majority stake in MPH.

KKR and GIC hold an 80 percent stake in MPH, while MPIC owns the remaining 20 percent.