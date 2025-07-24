Phinma injects P300 million for first township project

MANILA, Philippines — Phinma Corp. of the Del Rosario Group has injected additional capital into its first township as a testament to its strong confidence in the project’s performance and prospects.

Phinma infused P300 million to its subsidiary Phinma Property Holdings Corp. to be fully allocated to the 21-hectare Saludad project in Bacolod City.

The P12-billion mixed-use master-planned development, Phinma Properties’ foray into townships, is in partnership with JEPP Real Estate Co.

“This new P300-million investment will allow Phinma Properties to sustain the favorable market momentum for our Saludad project in Bacolod,” Phinma chairman and CEO Ramon del Rosario Jr. said.

“This signifies the Phinma Group’s stronger commitment to the Bacolod community and nearby areas by promoting economic development and creating new livelihood opportunities,” Del Rosario said.

Saludad was launched by Phinma Properties in October last year.

Phinma Properties vice president and chief township officer Paolo Reyes said the township’s construction is in full swing, with the southern Phase 1 to be finished by the first quarter of 2026 and the northern Phase 2 to be completed in 2028.

Saludad will feature Phinma Hospitality’s lifestyle brand TRYP by Wyndham Bacolod.

As the township’s anchor tenant, TRYP’s construction is expected to begin soon.

Saludad will also have Southwestern University, Phinma’s first campus outside Cebu City.