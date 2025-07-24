^

Business

Phinma Education expanding to underserved communities

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 24, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines —  Phinma Education Holdings Inc., the largest private school network in Southeast Asia, is gearing up for expansion to provide quality education to more underserved communities in the country.

Phinma Education said it is preparing to open additional campuses in San Pablo in Laguna, Roxas City, Bacolod City and Butuan City in the coming years to meet growing demand in underserved areas.

“We’re excited about expanding our reach and empowering more students across Southeast Asia to transform their lives through education,” Phinma Education chief financial officer Daisy Montinola said.

In line with its mission, the company has added Saint Jude College in Dasmariñas, Cavite and Kalbis University in Jakarta, Indonesia to its growing network.

A subsidiary of conglomerate Phinma Corp., Phinma Education operates schools across the Philippines and Indonesia.

As part of its commitment to reaching those often left behind by traditional systems, Phinma Education said that over 163,000 students mostly from low-income families in the Philippines and Indonesia gained access to higher education this year through its network.

The surge in enrollment, strong performance from new schools and broader market reach contributed to a net income of P1.5 billion for financial year 2024-2025 covering April 2024 to March 2025, up by eight percent from the previous year.

Higher enrollment and retention also buoyed revenues by 14 percent to P6.5 billion.

“It’s equally rewarding to see our financial growth mirror the progress of our students,” Montinola said.

“These results are a reflection of our deep commitment to student success. Our continued investments in student support systems and retention programs have not only strengthened our operations but also reaffirmed our mission to serve,” she said.

Phinma Education provides holistic and student-centered support, including academic coaching, career mentoring and life guidance, across its 12 schools.

Its scholarship programs also reduce the cost of education, broadening access for underserved students.

The company said the Sahabat Horizon Scholarship in Indonesia offers recipients up to 50 percent tuition coverage.

In the Philippines, the Hawak Kamay Scholarship reduces tuition to as low as P5,500 per semester, with no entrance exam or maintaining grade requirements.

