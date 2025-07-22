A lunatic’s tire story for managers

A corporate executive parked his luxury car and went into an office building near a mental hospital. When he returned, he found that one of the tires had four bolts removed. He was upset and looked around the area, trying to discover them. And yet, he wondered why the thief was interested in those bolts, leaving the tire intact.

While thinking of a solution, a nosy, out-patient lunatic came and inquired: “What happened to you?” The executive looked at him with contempt and said, “The bolts in my tire are gone. And I’m left with one tire without its bolts.”

The lunatic advised him, “Easy does it. Why don’t you remove one bolt from each of the three tires to tighten the fourth tire? Then you can drive to a nearby garage to deal with it later.” The man was amazed by the idea and solved the problem.

When the lunatic was about to leave, the rich man said, “Wait, aren’t you crazy? How did you come up with that idea?!” The lunatic replied, “I’m crazy, not stupid.”

This anecdote is not new. According to Quote Investigator, the earliest known version dates back to a 1951 North Carolina newspaper. Such a story tells of a masterclass in leadership, creativity and problem-solving all wrapped in 45 seconds of surprising wisdom.

Key lessons

1. Brilliant ideas come from anyone. Don’t assume that smart ideas only come from the usual suspects — the executives, the consultants, the high performers with polished résumés. Reality check: Workers may have no MBA, but they’re practical people who possess what many executives lack under pressure: mental agility.

They don’t need a PowerPoint slide to prove a bright idea. They’ll embrace creativity without forcing it into a 12-point agenda. They’re not trapped in the corporate terrarium while busy building an escape tunnel with a spoon.

2. Creativity thrives under pressure. In business, as in life, constraints feel like obstacles. Budgets shrink. Supply chains break. Defect rate increases. Key talent resigns. These are figurative “wheel bolts” that can go missing, resulting in serious trouble for many managers.

The truth is — constraints fuel creativity. The lunatic didn’t add resources to a problem. He redistributed them. Instead of looking for new bolts, he reframed the issue: “What do we already have and how can we make it work?”

Great leaders have the same mindset. When Airbnb lost 80 percent of bookings during the pandemic, they doubled down on local stays and online experiences. The best innovations often come not when the tank is full, but when it’s running on fumes.

3. Labels deceive, listening wins. “I’m crazy, not stupid.” That line hits like a well-aimed tweet. It exposes a brutal truth. We judge people based on their apparent tags — job titles, mental health status, socio-economic background and educational attainment. That’s how we miss out on wisdom.

The said bias plays out every day. Frontline employees see inefficiencies that executives never notice. And yet their voices are muted by hierarchy. Shop floor workers spot risks in a model but aren’t in the “right room” to speak up.

Effective leaders don’t just listen to those on top of the org chart. They listen sideways, diagonally and outside the fence. Because insight isn’t linear. And brilliance doesn’t wear a cape.

Competitive strategy

So, why does this story endure? Because technology changes, markets shift, AI writes headlines and yet human nature stays the same. We’re too preoccupied with complicating simple problems. We still undervalue unorthodox thinkers. We panic when the metaphorical lug nuts disappear.

Meanwhile, markets punish arrogance at broadband velocity. One tone?deaf pricing email can vaporize market cap. One ignored frontline alert can snowball into a recall.

The tire story is both a mirror and a warning. In an era obsessed with big data and complex frameworks, sometimes the best solution is so simple it’s almost embarrassing you didn’t think of it first. And sometimes, the person holding that solution is the one you least expect.

The next time you’re stuck — literally or figuratively, remember to scan beyond the horizons. Wisdom doesn’t care about an org chart. Ask: How can we redistribute what we have? Scarcity breeds brilliance.

Drop the labels. People aren’t job titles, and they’re not stereotypes. And maybe, just keep a few spare nuts in the trunk. Because in business, as on the road, the difference between being stranded and moving forward often comes down to perspective.

If that perspective comes from someone behind the scenes, listen carefully. They might just be crazy enough to save your strategy. The punchline “I am mad, not stupid” is a classic image used to break stereotypes about social status.

Wisdom comes from anyone. Don’t judge intelligence by appearance or labels.

Creative problem-solving matters more than social standing. So, why did the bolt thief leave the tire intact? Ask the building janitor. They’ll tell you bolts are quick twists, pocketable metal. No need to wrestle with a 20-kilo rubber donut.

The bolts are low visibility, unlike a wheel that screams, “call the police.” Bolts are easy flips and resells fast. Maximum disruption per gram. Remove tiny parts, disable expensive assets. That’s a classic move by your competitors. They can remove your “tire bolts” so your whole strategy wobbles.

It’s as simple as that.

Rey Elbo is a quality and productivity improvement enthusiast. Email your story to [email protected] or DM them on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or https://reyelbo.com. Anonymity is guaranteed, especially when you’re missing a few nuts.