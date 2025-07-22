Convergeâ€™s Caloocan data center gets Philippines first Tier 3 certification

^

Converge’s Caloocan data center gets Philippines first Tier 3 certification

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2025 | 12:00am
Converge yesterday said it has received certification from New York-based data center authority Uptime Institute for its three-megawatt, 300-rack Caloocan Data Center.
MANILA, Philippines — Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has secured full certification as a Tier 3 facility for its Caloocan Data Center, the first time a Philippine facility has received such accreditation.

This makes the Caloocan Data Center the first and only data center in the Philippines to receive a Tier 3 certification.

In February, Converge scored a Tier 3 certification for Caloocan Data Center’s design, affirming that the blueprint meets the redundancy demands of a facility of such rate. Since then, Converge has completed the construction of the facility, and the company is now testing its capabilities.

The Caloocan Data Center will house Converge’s digital assets, making it a crucial component of the company’s operations. The infrastructure is also one of the two data centers that Converge is building to prepare its network for future demand.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy said the tech provider is building up a network of assets that can meet the requirements of both its residential and enterprise clients.

“With our Caloocan Data Center having been fully certified as Tier 3 – now both for design and for construction – we are on track to building a digital ecosystem that ensures the highest level of reliability and security for our network,” Uy said.

“This further enhances our infrastructure to support core assets and services, ultimately enabling us to deliver seamless data delivery to both our residential and enterprise customers nationwide, and around the world.”

Currently, Converge is expanding its data center footprint in Luzon. It is putting up a 1,200-rack facility in Pampanga that would primarily support the company’s internal requirements.

In the future, the data center in Pampanga will be able to serve enterprise demands across various sectors. Converge, for its part, is working on becoming a tech provider, and one of its expansion lines is in data centers.

At Tier 3, the Caloocan Data Center is expected to have several networks for power and cooling, keeping it up for 99.98 percent of the time, with downtime at just 1.6 hours annually.

Tech giants like Amazon, Google and Meta are always searching for data centers where they can store applications and information critical to running the online world.

