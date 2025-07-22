^

Business

Filinvest Group looks to diversify, exploring mergers, acquisitions

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2025 | 12:00am
Filinvest Group looks to diversify, exploring mergers, acquisitions
FDC chief finance officer Ven Christian Guce said the conglomerate is open to opportunities for potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A), noting that such investments must be in areas where the group is already familiar with.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Gotianun family’s Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) is exploring investments in new industries that would support the group’s existing portfolio.

FDC chief finance officer Ven Christian Guce said the conglomerate is open to opportunities for potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A), noting that such investments must be in areas where the group is already familiar with.

“We’re looking at other investments in other industries. Of particular importance to us are industries that are adjacent to our existing businesses, and that allows us to play up on our strengths and where we have familiarity,” Guce said.

“Such M&A, if it helps our existing segments, we will be very keen,” he said.

According to Guce, the group has taken particular interest in infrastructure.

However, he said the group is veering away from very highly regulated industries given the challenges it has seen from the recent experiences of its peers.

“We are keen on investments that would be helpful in terms of building the infrastructure of the country, which is also aligned to our current segments,” Guce said.

“For example, in airports, we see that as an enabling infrastructure for tourism because we are in hospitality and in real estate. Airport development or airport operations, there are a lot of opportunities to contribute to improving our gateways, not just for the domestic market but also for the international travelers,” he said.

FDC currently has strategic holdings in key industries such as real estate development and leasing through Filinvest Land and Filinvest Alabang, banking and financial services through EastWest Bank, hotel and resort development and management through Filinvest Hospitality Corp., power generation through FDC Utilities and agriculture through Pacific Sugar Holdings Corp.

It is also a member of the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp., a consortium which took over the operations and maintenance of Clark International Airport in 2019.

“From our existing portfolio, we strongly believe that we have the elements, the foundation to be able to deliver at least 20 percent in earnings growth for the medium and the longer term for the group,” Guce said.

For this year, FDC is allotting P24 billion for capital expenditures to fuel the expansion of its real estate, power and hospitality businesses.

From a small financing business which started in 1955, FDC has since expanded into diverse industries and has remained committed to its purpose of enabling Filipinos to achieve their dreams.

Despite its current size, the company is still in a way considered as one of the smaller conglomerates in the country, according to FDC chief operating officer Ysmael Baysa.

“You can look at it as a disadvantage if you look at it today. But if you are an investor, so how do you measure wealth growth? You measure it by the rate of growth in profit and revenue in the years ahead,” Baysa said.

“So since we are one of the smaller ones, we actually have more runway for growth in the future,” Baysa said.

Baysa said the group’s investment in the organization and people have enabled FDC to become the fastest growing conglomerate in the country in 2023 and 2024.

“We’re building on organization capability and systems in the past years and we continue to invest heavily on that one. It allows the company to unlock its potential and grow very strongly. And since our investment is on sustainable organization capability and systems, that growth can be sustained. Because of that, we have a longer runway,” Baysa said.

“That is why EastWest Bank is one of the fastest growing, that is why our power is one of the fastest growing and that is why even real estate is outgrowing even a relatively anemic market. Our sugar business is profitable while others are struggling and our hotel business is also growing very fast as well,” he said.

FDC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Caring for senior citizens

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Sometimes I wonder if this is still the same country I grew up in. 
Business
fbtw
Marcos arrives in Washington amid looming US tariff hike
play

Marcos arrives in Washington amid looming US tariff hike

16 hours ago
This marks Marcos’ fifth visit to the US since taking office in 2022 and his first official meeting with Trump since...
Business
fbtw
Filipina-led group shines bright in global agriculture stage

Filipina-led group shines bright in global agriculture stage

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 days ago
A Filipina-led advocacy group seeking to educate the Filipino youth on how to address hunger and improve the nation’s...
Business
fbtw
DTI, GCash to support digital transformation of MSMEs

DTI, GCash to support digital transformation of MSMEs

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has partnered with mobile wallet GCash to help micro, small and medium enterprises grow...
Business
fbtw

US dollar tests key levels in rally

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The US dollar’s historic plunge – its steepest first-half decline in five decades – may be abating. After tumbling by 10.7 percent through June, the greenback has recovered from its lows.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Two more rate cuts likely &ndash; Recto

Two more rate cuts likely – Recto

By Marco Luis Beech | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has room to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this year, despite global uncertainties...
Business
fbtw

A lunatic’s tire story for managers

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
A corporate executive parked his luxury car and went into an office building near a mental hospital.
Business
fbtw
Customs extends validity of importer accreditation

Customs extends validity of importer accreditation

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs is set to extend the validity of importer accreditations to three years from one year to streamline...
Business
fbtw

A winning combination

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
According to Wikipedia, marketing is the act of acquiring, satisfying and retaining customers. It is one of the primary components of business management and commerce.
Business
fbtw
Government eyes P200 billion retail bond float in Q3

Government eyes P200 billion retail bond float in Q3

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The government is planning to raise around P200 billion through retail treasury bonds within the third quarter of the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with