Microdramas start stream on Cignal Play

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2025 | 12:00am
Short episodes on screen

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-platform media company Cignal has introduced its newest innovation designed for today’s screen culture.

Cignal has launched a collection of short-form, vertical series available exclusively on its streaming platform, Cignal Play.

Cignal Play Microdramas are short-form originals consisting of compact episodes that pack big stories and emotions in under 10 minutes.

The new content format is engineered for mobile-first consumption, reflecting the platform’s bold investment in next-gen storytelling and content agility.

“Our commitment is that this is more than short videos. We are giving you meaningful narratives that we drafted for the Filipino audiences,” MediaQuest Holdings and Cignal president and CEO Jane Basas said.

On top of the first five original microdramas, Basas said more series would be launched in the next few months.

“We want to drive the market. The goal is actually minimum of two originals every month, apart from refreshing the library. Because we intend to refresh the library that is there already,” she said.

