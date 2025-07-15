^

Business

Tensions with China costing PH energy investments — DOE

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 6:22pm
Tensions with China costing PH energy investments â€” DOE
Members of the Chinese Coast Guard (CGG) were seen roving around the Rozul Reef in Palawan as they patrol the area on April 21, 2024
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — As China continues to encroach on Philippine waters, territorial tensions have cost Manila potential energy investors, according to Energy Secretary Sharon Garin.

In a press conference on Tuesday, July 15, Garin was asked for other potential sources of natural gas other than Malampaya, the country’s sole native source for natural gas. Projections say that its supplies will be depleted by 2027.

The Philippines is set to conclude a $893-million drilling project in the Malampaya gas fields in 2025, with hopes of finding more natural gas reserves. 

Should Malampaya reserves prove insufficient after the drilling project, Garin said the Philippines could potentially rely on importation and renewable energies. 

However, exploration for new gas reserves is costly, with Garin citing an estimated $43 billion as a sample figure. She said potential investors include companies from Australia, Israel, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

“They’re very interested in the Philippines. I think, they saw that it was a good investment opportunity, not just the opportunity but our climate is the right time for them to come in. So they saw that we have the right policies and leadership to invest $43 billion,” Garin said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

It is this high cost of investment that dissuades investors from potential conflict areas such as the West Philippine Sea—an area believed to be rich in natural gas reserves.

Garin said areas like Reed Bank, located in the West Philippine Sea, have already been offered to potential investors.

“We have offered those areas but there are no takers. So, I don’t think the investors would risk it,” Garin said. 

No investor would risk billions of pesos if their security isn't guaranteed, Garin explained.

Even the Malampaya gas field, which is located just 80 kilometers off the coast of Palawan, is still under the watch of the Philippine Coast Guard, with the Department of National Defense also regularly briefed on its activities.

Garin cited a service contract within the West Philippine Sea that had to be suspended due to tensions with China.

In 2022, then-Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla approved a declaration of force majeure for Service Contracts 75 and 72, relieving the contractors of their obligations.

The “force” in this case? The ongoing maritime dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

Despite the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in favor of the Philippines, China continues to assert its sweeping claims over the contested waters.

CHINA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOE: $893 million Malampaya drilling completed this year

DOE: $893 million Malampaya drilling completed this year

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The $893-million drilling project to extend the life of the Malampaya gas field in offshore Palawan, is moving full steam...
Business
fbtw
How vanity awards feed the ego economy

How vanity awards feed the ego economy

By Rey Elbo | 19 hours ago
Imagine receiving the message: “Congratulations! You’ve been selected as the Visionary Leader of the Decade....
Business
fbtw
Fintech firms back stricter regulation on online gambling

Fintech firms back stricter regulation on online gambling

9 hours ago
The Fintech Alliance Philippines has intensified its support for stricter regulations on online gambling to protect Filipino...
Business
fbtw
Taal fishers decry drop in tawilis prices amid body dumping claims

Taal fishers decry drop in tawilis prices amid body dumping claims

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Fisherfolk in Taal Lake are taking an economic hit as the retail price of Sardinella tawilis, locally known as tawilis, has...
Business
fbtw
Philippine faces power hike as LNG imports climb

Philippine faces power hike as LNG imports climb

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
With the expected influx of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, electricity prices in the Philippines are expected to increase...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Food exporters bracing for impact of US tariffs

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 19 hours ago
The country’s food exporters are bracing for lower demand from US consumers but remain optimistic that state negotiators will pull off a trade deal with the Western economy to slash its 20 percent tariff on...
Business
fbtw
With PDS takeover PSE earns more in H1

With PDS takeover PSE earns more in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The consolidation of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. boosted the earnings of the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. ...
Business
fbtw

PH Resorts eyes turnaround from negative equity this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc. of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is looking to turn its negative equity position around later this year through the conversion of advances for future stock subscription into e...
Business
fbtw
RR 15-2025: Clarifying tax rules for private retirement plans

RR 15-2025: Clarifying tax rules for private retirement plans

By Dennice Clyte Ramirez | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue released Revenue Regulation  15-2025 on April 29, 2025, clarifying and updating the tax...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with