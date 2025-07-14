Dimalanta resigns as ERC chief, Palace confirms

Energy Regulatory Commission chair Monalisa Dimalanta speaks at press conference at the Kamuning Bakery in Quezon City on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Energy Regulatory Commission Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta has resigned, the Palace confirmed on Monday, July 14.

In a message to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Dimalanta’s resignation was "irrevocable." No reason was given for her departure.

Dimalanta had faced allegations of grave misconduct and abuse of authority in a complaint filed by the National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc. in 2023.

The group accused Dimalanta of allowing Manila Electric Co., or Meralco, to source power from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market at inflated prices.

She was placed under preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman in August but was reinstated by Malacañang in October.

Philstar.com has reached out to Dimalanta for comment. She has yet to respond. We will update the story once she issues a statement.