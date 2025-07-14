IC design group seeks seat in advisory body

MANILA, Philippines — A newly launched organization, which aims to position the Philippines as a hub for integrated circuit (IC) design and services, is seeking representation in the government’s advisory body for the semiconductor and electronics industry as well as funding for research and development.

Launched on Friday, the Philippine Integrated Circuit Design Association Inc. (PICDA) was formed to strengthen the country’s IC design ecosystem and expand its presence in the global IC design market through collaboration between the government, industry and academe.

PICDA vice president Jefferson Hora said the organization aims to position the Philippines as a globally competitive hub for IC design, innovation and services.

“The PICDA is not just an organization. It is a movement, a movement to inspire, to build and to shape the future of IC design of our beloved country,” he said.

IC, which is also referred to as a chip, combines multiple electronic components such as transistors, resistors and capacitors into a single unit found in electronic devices.

As part of its wish list to the government, the organization wants representation in the newly established Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (SEI) Advisory Council, PICDA president Charade Avondo said in an interview.

Formed under Administrative Order 31 issued by President Marcos in March, the SEI Council serves as the primary advisory body for the semiconductor and electronics industry’s development, promotion and competitiveness.

The council is composed of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs as chair, Trade Secretary as vice chair and the secretaries of the Economy, Planning and Development; Finance, Energy, Science and Technology; Labor and Education as members.

It also includes the chairpersons of the Commission on Higher Education, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, the director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and one private sector representative from the semiconductor and electronics industry to be appointed by the President.

Avondo said the PICDA wants to have the “right representative” or someone who knows and understands the industry very well like an engineer in the council.

“(We need to) put the right person, the one in the industry itself, the one who knows because how can you defend the industry if you don’t know?… The knowledge of the engineers, the details of what you want to know, they are the only one who can explain it,” she said.

She also said promoting the semiconductor industry and IC design should go beyond assembly, testing and packaging.

Apart from representation in the council, she said the PICDA is pushing for continuous government support in research and development.

Hora said there have been government-initiated programs in the past to support IC design talent development, but there has been no continuity due to budget constraints.

While the government supports IC design research and development through the Center for IC and Device Research, Avondo said delays in the release of funding for researchers’ salaries, which can take up to eight months, pose a challenge to sustaining the work and making them stay in the country.

“There’s no continuity. So nothing is developing. That’s our problem,” she said.