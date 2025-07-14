^

Business

IC design group seeks seat in advisory body

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 14, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A newly launched organization, which aims to position the Philippines as a hub for integrated circuit (IC) design and services, is seeking representation in the government’s advisory body for the semiconductor and electronics industry as well as funding for research and development.

Launched on Friday, the Philippine Integrated Circuit Design Association Inc. (PICDA) was formed to strengthen the country’s IC design ecosystem and expand its presence in the global IC design market through collaboration between the government, industry and academe.

PICDA vice president Jefferson Hora said the organization aims to position the Philippines as a globally competitive hub for IC design, innovation and services.

“The PICDA is not just an organization. It is a movement, a movement to inspire, to build and to shape the future of IC design of our beloved country,” he said.

IC, which is also referred to as a chip, combines multiple electronic components such as transistors, resistors and capacitors into a single unit found in electronic devices.

As part of its wish list to the government, the organization wants representation in the newly established Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (SEI) Advisory Council, PICDA president Charade Avondo said in an interview.

Formed under Administrative Order 31 issued by President Marcos in March, the SEI Council serves as the primary advisory body for the semiconductor and electronics industry’s development, promotion and competitiveness.

The council is composed of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs as chair, Trade Secretary as vice chair and the secretaries of the Economy, Planning and Development; Finance, Energy, Science and Technology; Labor and Education as members.

It also includes the chairpersons of the Commission on Higher Education, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, the director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and one private sector representative from the semiconductor and electronics industry to be appointed by the President.

Avondo said the PICDA wants to have the “right representative” or someone who knows and understands the industry very well like an engineer in the council.

“(We need to) put the right person, the one in the industry itself, the one who knows because how can you defend the industry if you don’t know?… The knowledge of the engineers, the details of what you want to know, they are the only one who can explain it,” she said.

She also said promoting the semiconductor industry and IC design should go beyond assembly, testing and packaging.

Apart from representation in the council, she said the PICDA is pushing for continuous government support in research and development.

Hora said there have been government-initiated programs in the past to support IC design talent development, but there has been no continuity due to budget constraints.

While the government supports IC design research and development through the Center for IC and Device Research, Avondo said delays in the release of funding for researchers’ salaries, which can take up to eight months, pose a challenge to sustaining the work and making them stay in the country.

“There’s no continuity. So nothing is developing. That’s our problem,” she said.

ADVISORY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Leadership and chopping wood

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Years ago, I was invited to give a keynote address to an APAC country managers’ leadership assembly, which took place in one of the function rooms at the Manila Polo Club.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;$2 trillion by 2050&rsquo; dream needs 6.7 percent GDP growth &ndash; think tank

‘$2 trillion by 2050’ dream needs 6.7 percent GDP growth – think tank

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines is unlikely to hit its $2-trillion economic goal by 2050 as doing so would require a nearly seven percent...
Business
fbtw
P2.4 billion solar project breaks ground in Iloilo

P2.4 billion solar project breaks ground in Iloilo

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Renewable power firm Jin Navitas Solaris has started the construction of its P2.37-billion utility-scale solar farm in Iloilo,...
Business
fbtw
Gambling operators told to take down billboard advertisements by August 15
play

Gambling operators told to take down billboard advertisements by August 15

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Gambling operators only have roughly a month to take down billboard advertisements on buildings and posters displayed on public...
Business
fbtw

Pasar purchase to boost Villar’s mining business

By Richmond Mercurio | 4 days ago
The Villar Group is expected to bolster its mining business with the potential purchase of the Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining Corp. (PASAR) from global commodities trading giant Glencore.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ng represents Philippines at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards

Ng represents Philippines at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards

36 minutes ago
Jacinto Ng Jr., group executive officer of property developer Joy~Nostalg Raemulan Lands Inc., represented the country at...
Business
fbtw
State-run firms receive lower subsidies in May

State-run firms receive lower subsidies in May

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 36 minutes ago
The government reduced its budgetary support to state-run firms by nearly 20 percent to P8 billion in May, with the bulk of...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld expands Binondo mall&rsquo;s retail space

Megaworld expands Binondo mall’s retail space

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 36 minutes ago
Property builder Megaworld Corp. has expanded the retail space of its Binondo mall to welcome more locators that can serve...
Business
fbtw
MMDC teams up with BPI, BPOs for jobs upskilling

MMDC teams up with BPI, BPOs for jobs upskilling

By Marco Luis Beech | 36 minutes ago
Mapúa Malayan Digital College has partnered with major industry players to offer financial literacy training,...
Business
fbtw

Dollar weakens but US stocks soar

By Wilson Sy | 36 minutes ago
Why are US stocks going up while the dollar is going down?
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with