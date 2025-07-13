^

P2.4 billion solar project breaks ground in Iloilo

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
July 13, 2025 | 12:00am
P2.4 billion solar project breaks ground in Iloilo
MANILA, Philippines — Renewable power firm Jin Navitas Solaris has started the construction of its P2.37-billion utility-scale solar farm in Iloilo, a project expected to deliver clean power to Panay Island.

With a peak capacity of 62 megawatts, the Ajuy-1 Solar Power Plant will be integrated into the Panay Island grid via the Sara–Panit 69-kilovolt transmission line, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

“This groundbreaking initiative not only marks a significant step in reducing our carbon footprint but also empowers local communities by providing them with reliable and renewable energy resources,” Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said.

Awarded under the DOE’s second green energy auction round, the project is entitled to a green energy tariff of P4.35 per kilowatt-hour.

Earlier this year, Solaris signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with China Energy Engineering Group for the development of the solar project.

Upon completion, the Ajuy-1 Solar is projected to generate 94.32 gigawatt-hours of clean power annually, enough to supply electricity to over 25,000 households.

Beyond delivering clean power, the DOE said, the Ajuy-1 Solar would enhance grid stability in northern Iloilo while ensuring power reliability across Panay Island.

It also supports the government’s target of expanding the share of renewables in the energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 from the current 22 percent.

Established in October 2022, Solaris is engaged in developing innovative renewable energy projects that provide clean, sustainable solutions.

