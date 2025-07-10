^

Business

Philippines concerned over Trump's 20% tariff but says talks still ongoing

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 5:50pm
Philippines concerned over Trump's 20% tariff but says talks still ongoing
US President Donald Trump participates in a multilateral lunch with visiting African Leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025.
AFP / Jim Watson

MANILA, Philippines — After U.S. President Donald Trump slapped a 20% tariff on Philippine goods, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s’ special assistant for economic affairs Frederick Go said that while the Philippines is concerned, this is still "stage one" of negotiations.

In April, Trump initially announced a 17% tariff on Philippine exports—one of the lowest among affected countries. This has since been raised to 20%.

“We are concerned that the US has decided to impose a 20% tariff on Philippine exports,” Go said at a briefing on Thursday, July 7.

Push for trade deal. Despite the tariff hike, Go said the Philippines remains committed to negotiating a bilateral comprehensive economic agreement—or if possible, a free trade agreement (FTA)—with the U.S. "in good faith."

Several goods and services are exempt from the tariffs, including the Philippines’ top exports to the U.S.—semiconductors and electronics.

“We’re lucky that a lot of those that they exempted are actually our semiconductor exports to the United States. So the rest of the products are subject to the 20% export tariff,” Go said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Planned U.S. trip to proceed. Go said he and Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, along with other officials, are scheduled to travel to the U.S. for discussions—a trip that had already been planned before the tariff hike was announced.

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development is still assessing the full impact of the new tariff. Go said the agency also needs to factor in the effects of the U.S. tariff rates on other countries.

Copy paste?

Go also downplayed a letter from Trump to Marcos, saying it should not be taken "personally.z'

“The letter is exactly the same for everybody,” Go said, noting that it was “99%" identical to letters received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

In the letter, Trump cited trade barriers and deficits between the Philippines and the U.S. However, Go said that because of its templated format, the message “does not feel applicable to the Philippines.”

On US demands. Go, however, expressed reservations about fully complying with U.S. demands, stressing the importance of Philippine sovereignty and legal frameworks.

“We cannot just say come in, we have a lot of laws to contend with, we have our own constitution to contend with, we have our own ways of doing business. So, we cannot just lift all the barriers,” he said.

DONALD TRUMP

FREDERICK GO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Visa unveils AI-powered tools to boost Philippines e-commerce

Visa unveils AI-powered tools to boost Philippines e-commerce

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 4 days ago
Global payments platform Visa is bringing a new wave of artificial intelligence-driven technologies to the Philippines, aiming...
Business
fbtw

Toughening out in life: The UP Narra dorm experience

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 20 hours ago
Last Sunday, July 6, I attended a reunion of former residents of UP Narra Residence Hall (Nareha) hosted by UP president Jijil Jimenez at the Executive House. Narra was the only all-boys dormitory in UP Diliman,...
Business
fbtw

Investing in nation-building

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 20 hours ago
In the Philippines, nation-building is more often viewed as the sole domain of government – entrusted to elected and appointed public officials who are expected to craft and enact laws, deliver social services,...
Business
fbtw

AI is my friend

By Francis J. Kong | 4 days ago
I admire Mark Schaefer, a brilliant yet grounded marketing guru who is practical, insightful, occasionally feisty, and always humble.
Business
fbtw
Japan PM says won't 'easily compromise' to Trump on tariffs

Japan PM says won't 'easily compromise' to Trump on tariffs

4 days ago
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday he won't "easily compromise" in talks with Washington...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trump broadens push for tariff deals, unveils 50% Brazil levy

Trump broadens push for tariff deals, unveils 50% Brazil levy

By Beiyi Seow | 11 hours ago
US President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff Wednesday targeting Brazil as he blasted the trial of the country's ex-leader,...
Business
fbtw
MUP pension budget rising 50% to P217 billion

MUP pension budget rising 50% to P217 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
As reform in the pension system of the military and other uniformed personnel (MUP) has been put in the back burner, the government...
Business
fbtw

Fintech Alliance backs BSP move to regulate online gaming

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
 The Fintech Alliance Philippines has expressed full support for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s enhanced regulatory framework on the responsible use of digital financial services for licensed...
Business
fbtw
S&P sees strong credit growth for Philippines banks

S&P sees strong credit growth for Philippines banks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
Philippine banks are poised for strong credit expansion over the next two years, but risks are mounting in the fast-growing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with