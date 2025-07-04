^

Business

SPAVI bringing Potato Corner to Taiwan, Laos

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 4, 2025 | 8:00am
“We have already identified and finalized two more Asian markets. We’re looking at Taiwan and Laos. These are two exciting markets we believe would have some ability to scale,” SPAVI president and CEO Vic Gregorio said in a briefing yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. (SPAVI) is ramping up its international presence by bringing the Potato Corner brand in Taiwan and Laos.

Potato Corner, a brand known for its signature flavored fries which started as a food kiosk in 1990, was acquired by SPAVI in 2022.

Gregorio said Potato Corner is currently in 15 markets outside the Philippines, with about 400 stores internationally.

“The international part of the business is still in investment mode, but the potential, I think, of one of our brand, Potato Corner, has already been proven. So the upside is what is exciting,” he said.

Gregorio expects SPAVI’s international business to be a key component of the total revenue stream of the group moving forward.

SPAVI has a total of 2,671 units in its global network as of end-March.

In the first quarter, the group added 52 new units, the majority of which were Potato Corner outlets.

Overall, the international footprint of SPAVI comprised close to a fifth of the group’s network as of end- March.

The international business also accounts for 20 percent of total revenues.

“I think it’s suffice to say that the international business is growing faster than the domestic business, given that the runway is still wide. So I think over time you’ll see that 20 percent number increase. But our focus is doing it organically with our own brand,” SPAVI chairman Christoper Po said.

“We’re very proud in taking a Filipino brand to different markets. So that’s one of the driving forces. The other thinking here is that it diversifies us. So now, we won’t be totally reliant on the Philippine market and we will be able to take advantage of growth opportunities in other parts of the world,” he said.

For this year, SPAVI plans to add at least 430 new stores across its portfolio of brands both in the Philippines and overseas.

The company is looking at growing its sales and bottom line by double-digit for 2025.

Po said that SPAVI anticipates a stronger second half performance for the group, particularly during the peak ‘ber’ months season.

“Fourth quarter, generally, it’s very important for us in the food retail business. So a lot of the similar to last year, hopefully our brands deliver and the economy is where it’s supposed to be. So we’re still quite hopeful that the back half of the year will be stronger than the first half of the year,” he said.

A leading player in the casual dining and food service industry, SPAVI’s portfolio includes market-leading pizza chain Shakey’s, top food kiosk chain Potato Corner as well as emerging brands such as Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar, R&B Milk Tea and Project Pie.

Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
