Philippines falls $26 short of World Bank 'upper middle income' upgrade

MANILA, Philippines — The World Bank has retained the Philippines’ classification as a lower middle income country, despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration pushing for an upgrade to upper middle income status.

New data released by the World Bank on Tuesday, July 1 reflected countries’ gross national income (GNI) for the 2024 calendar year.

The Philippines recorded a GNI per capita of $4,470 in 2024 — just $26 short of the $4,496 threshold required to enter the upper middle income bracket.

Under World Bank classifications, lower middle income countries have a GNI per capita between $1,136 and $4,495.

Low income: $1,135 or less

Lower middle income: $1,136 – $4,495

Upper middle income: $4,496 – $13,845

High income: $13,846 or more

GNI, or gross national income, measures a country's total economic output, including the value of goods and services produced domestically, along with income earned from abroad such as remittances and foreign investments. It is a key metric used by the World Bank to classify economies by income group.

Steady gains, but short of target

The Philippines’ GNI has been on a steady incline since 2021.

Malacañang acknowledged the World Bank’s latest figures but remains optimistic the Marcos administration can still hit its goal of reaching upper middle income status.

“Pipilitin po natin itong maabot kahit na may mga conditions na nangyayari globally sa ngayon. Dodoblehin pa rin ang pagigikap ng pamahalaan para mas maabot natin,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said during a briefing on July 3.

(We will do everything we can even amid all the global conditions happening right now. The government will double its efforts to reach it.)

Delaying the target. Secretary Arsenio Balisacan of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) had earlier said the country was unlikely to reach upper middle income status by 2025, citing global uncertainties.

“We are part of the global economy. Our various sectors of the economy are linked with the global supply chain, regional supply chain, slowdown of China, and all that. So we have to be realistic to adjust our predictories accordingly,” Balisacan said in a previous interview.