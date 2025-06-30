^

Business

DOE readies blueprint for first Philippine nuclear plant

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 30, 2025 | 12:00am
DOE readies blueprint for first Philippine nuclear plant
Department of Energy (DOE).
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) is laying the policy groundwork for the country’s first commercial nuclear power plant (NPP), aiming to attract investors and deliver cheaper power to Filipinos.

Under a draft department circular, the DOE is proposing vital pricing and dispatch guidelines designed to create a “conducive and competitive market” for the pioneer NPP project.

A key element of the framework mandates distribution utilities (DUs) to ensure a ready market for the project’s available capacities, exempting it from the conduct of the usual competitive selection process.

“The commercial development and operation of an NPP, once optimally blended with the generation cost of (DUs), can effectively lower electricity rates,” the draft circular states.

The pioneer NPP should be considered a baseload plant with priority dispatch guaranteed through coordination between the DOE and the system operator.

Within 90 days from the issuance of the circular, the DOE will be required to explore options for the government’s role in the project, particularly on the financing aspect.

This will be coordinated with the Department of Finance, Department of Economy, Planning and Development, Maharlika Investment Corp. and any other relevant government agencies.

The draft circular also mandates the DOE and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to evaluate potential policies for nuclear integration on DUs and the National Electrification Administration.

In terms of pricing, the ERC will be directed to formulate the rules and guidelines for the appropriate price-setting methodology for the pioneer NPP’s operation within 90 days from the circular’s issuance.

This includes setting the reserved price or tariff range for the technology and grid enhancements for nuclear integration.

For power supply contracts, the draft circular requires the regulator to set a minimum 25-year term starting from the plant’s commercial operation, with an option to extend for another 25 years.

To ensure swift realization of the investment, the pioneer NPP is expected to be “automatically certified” as an energy project of national significance, expediting its licensing and permit processing.

These proposed guidelines aim to boost the development and operation of the pioneer NPP and provide policy foundations for the succeeding nuclear projects, the DOE said.

The DOE is requesting all interested parties to submit their comments and recommendations on the proposed department circular.

Under the existing nuclear roadmap, the Philippines wants to have at least 1,200 megawatts of commercially operational power plants by 2032 and scale this up to 2,400 MW by 2035 and 4,800 MW by 2050.

The integration of nuclear in the power generation mix as a clean and reliable source supports  the country’s ambitious energy transition push.

In 2023, coal accounted for the largest share of the Philippine energy pie at 63 percent, followed by renewable power (22 percent) and natural gas (14 percent).

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

US backs Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway after China exit

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
The Philippine government has secured a new partner for the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas (SCMB) Railway project, originally...
Business
fbtw
Anker recalls select power banks sold in Philippines over overheating risk

Anker recalls select power banks sold in Philippines over overheating risk

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Anker Innovations has announced a voluntary recall of several power bank models, including units sold in the Philippines,...
Business
fbtw

Freezing of related accounts clarified

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
To prevent the movement or disposal of assets believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities or related to money laundering, the law allows the Court of Appeals to temporarily freeze these assets, including related...
Business
fbtw
Rules on vehicle assembly perks out in 2 months

Rules on vehicle assembly perks out in 2 months

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The government is set to issue the joint administrative order for a new vehicle manufacturing incentives program in the...
Business
fbtw

Figure it out as a superpower

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The couple was celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, and all the guests wondered how they could have stayed that long.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government cuts borrowings 26 percent to P192 billion in May

Government cuts borrowings 26 percent to P192 billion in May

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government accumulated P192 billion in borrowings in May, lower by a quarter, amid the absence of a global bond issu...
Business
fbtw
Philex sticks to opening Silangan mine by March 2026

Philex sticks to opening Silangan mine by March 2026

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp. (Philex), one of the country’s oldest and largest gold producers, is sticking to...
Business
fbtw

Numbers have a story

By Antonio Samson | 1 hour ago
Companies that explain the numbers in their financial statements along with a context of the direction and strategy behind them understand that numbers by themselves do not always present a coherent narrative. The...
Business
fbtw
Brazil urges Philippines to lift import ban on poultry

Brazil urges Philippines to lift import ban on poultry

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Brazil is urging the Philippines to lift its temporary import ban on the former’s poultry products after the South American...
Business
fbtw

‘Positive’ deepfake?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
For quite a while now, Facebook has been showing deepfake ads featuring Ramon Ang and Lance Gokongwei, trying to entice the greedy but gullible to invest in a get-rich scam.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with