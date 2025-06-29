^

Business

MSD Philippines recognized at AmCham Corporate Social Impact Awards

The Philippine Star
June 29, 2025 | 12:00am
MSD Philippines recognized at AmCham Corporate Social Impact Awards
In photo are US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson (second from left), MSD Philippines president and managing director Andreas Riedel (second from right), AmCham Philippines executive director Ebb Hinchliffe (rightmost), and the rest of the winners in the ‘Community Impact and Engagement’ category.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — MSD in the Philippines has earned Bronze in the “Community Impact and Engagement” category at the inaugural Corporate Social Impact Awards presented by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham). The recognition affirms the company’s commitment to help promote social impact by advancing initiatives that empower its workforce to purposeful work and build meaningful community engagement.

MSD’s winning program highlights three key initiatives:

• Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) that foster a safe, inclusive and empowering workplace.

• MSD Gives Back, the company’s employee volunteerism program granting 40 hours of paid volunteer time annually.

• The Richard T. Clark Fellowship for Global Health, which saw its first Philippine deployment in 2024 through a cervical cancer-focused program in Iloilo City.

“This recognition belongs to all our employees who have gone above and beyond to help improve the lives of the communities we serve through a variety of efforts including health education, capacity building, disaster response and environment conservation,” said Andreas Riedel, president and managing director of MSD Philippines.

MSD’s EBRGs Rainbow Alliance, Women’s Network and Next Generation Network, provide platforms for dialogue, representation and leadership development across generations and identities. These groups have helped shape internal policies (such as inclusive healthcare benefits for same-gender and common-law partners),and continue to spark external initiatives that bridge MSD employees with causes they care about deeply.

In 2024, MSD employees in the Philippines rendered over 2,000 hours of community service, from coastal cleanups and learning sessions with underserved students to feeding programs and crisis response efforts across the country.

The AmCham Corporate Social Impact Awards recognized companies for outstanding contributions across five categories, underscoring the private sector’s vital role in shaping a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient Philippines.

“As a company that has been committed to contributing continued progress for healthcare in the Philippines for over 30 years, we aim to continue empowering our employees to help uplift communities through social impact initiatives that promote health equity, education, environmental protection, and relevant causes.” concluded Riedel.

