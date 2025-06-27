^

Business

Korean envoy visits UPLB Genomics Center

The Philippine Star
June 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Korean envoy visits UPLB Genomics Center
Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa visits the site of the Agricultural Genomics Research Center at UP Los Baños – a landmark initiative under KOICA’s Capacity-Building for Higher Education Project. Beside him is UPLB chancellor Jose Camacho.
STAR / File

Los Baños, Laguna, Philippines — Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa visited the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) to monitor the progress on the Agricultural Genomics Research Center (AGRC), a landmark initiative under KOICA’s Capacity-Building for Higher Education Project.

As the Philippines’ first agricultural genome center, the AGRC is a major milestone in advancing food security and sustainable agriculture amid growing climate and population pressures. With KOICA’s largest project budget to date, the AGRC reflects Korea’s strong commitment to Philippine agriculture.

The ambassador urged UPLB’s active role in ensuring timely completion and emphasized broader collaboration with stakeholders, including the International Rice Research Institute, to maximize the center’s impact. IRRI, renowned for its role in Asia’s Green Revolution, was selected as project consultant due to its research expertise.

Lee highlighted Korea–Philippines–ASEAN cooperation in agriculture, noting rice as a cultural and strategic staple. He cited IRRI’s “Miracle Rice” for preventing famine in 1970s Asia and Korea’s Tongil-byeo (Unification Rice), developed with IRRI, for boosting Korea’s food self-sufficiency.

Set for completion in May 2026, the AGRC’s development showcases the close cooperation between Korea, UPLB and IRRI. The ambassador also highlighted regional efforts in rice security, including Korea’s ongoing rice assistance through ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) and the upcoming Korea Agricultural Machinery Industrial Complex.

Agriculture remains the top focus of Korea’s ODA to the Philippines, with the AGRC as a key part of KOICA’s 2021–2027 program. Through APTERR, Korea has delivered 5,150 metric tons of rice since 2022, with 2,000 more planned for 2025.

These initiatives support commitments made at the 2023 Korea–Philippines Summit, reinforcing Korea’s leading role in agricultural development across ASEAN.

UPLB
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Can PUV modernization protect public from soaring fuel prices?

Can PUV modernization protect public from soaring fuel prices?

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
With tensions in the Middle East creating uncertainty in international fuel markets, some have pointed to electric vehicles...
Business
fbtw
Philippines cuts growth target amid Middle East tensions, US tariff risks
play

Philippines cuts growth target amid Middle East tensions, US tariff risks

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
 The Philippine government has lowered its economic growth target due to erratic fuel prices driven by tensions in the...
Business
fbtw
LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 &mdash; DOTr

LRT-2 up for PPP in 2025 — DOTr

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is eyeing to enhance the LRT-2 operations through a public-private partnership.
Business
fbtw
SM Prime schools switch power to retail aggregation scheme

SM Prime schools switch power to retail aggregation scheme

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Sy-led SM Prime Holdings Inc. has signed up two of its schools to the government’s retail aggregation program (RAP),...
Business
fbtw
Wealth surge: Philippines sees 32% more millionaires, billionaires than in 2014 &mdash; report

Wealth surge: Philippines sees 32% more millionaires, billionaires than in 2014 — report

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Millionaires and billionaires are on the rise in the Philippines, now home to 12,800 high-net-worth individuals. According...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Access to basic drinking water improved in 2024

Access to basic drinking water improved in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Households with access to basic drinking water increased last year, according to a survey of the Philippine Statistics A...
Business
fbtw
BDO backs ACEN&rsquo;s wind power project

BDO backs ACEN’s wind power project

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is extending its full financial backing to ACEN Corp.’s landmark onshore wind power project, touted...
Business
fbtw

Vietnamese automaker drives into Philippines market

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Vietnamese automotive firm THACO is making its debut in the Philippine market through a distribution partnership with BJ Mercantile Inc.
Business
fbtw
Stocks post gains as Middle East tensions cool

Stocks post gains as Middle East tensions cool

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market eked out a marginal increase as easing geopolitical risks continued to help allay fears of a major...
Business
fbtw
Philippines still ASEAN&rsquo;s fastest-growing economy

Philippines still ASEAN’s fastest-growing economy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to remain the fastest-growing economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with