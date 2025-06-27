Korean envoy visits UPLB Genomics Center

Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa visits the site of the Agricultural Genomics Research Center at UP Los Baños – a landmark initiative under KOICA’s Capacity-Building for Higher Education Project. Beside him is UPLB chancellor Jose Camacho.

Los Baños, Laguna, Philippines — Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa visited the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) to monitor the progress on the Agricultural Genomics Research Center (AGRC), a landmark initiative under KOICA’s Capacity-Building for Higher Education Project.

As the Philippines’ first agricultural genome center, the AGRC is a major milestone in advancing food security and sustainable agriculture amid growing climate and population pressures. With KOICA’s largest project budget to date, the AGRC reflects Korea’s strong commitment to Philippine agriculture.

The ambassador urged UPLB’s active role in ensuring timely completion and emphasized broader collaboration with stakeholders, including the International Rice Research Institute, to maximize the center’s impact. IRRI, renowned for its role in Asia’s Green Revolution, was selected as project consultant due to its research expertise.

Lee highlighted Korea–Philippines–ASEAN cooperation in agriculture, noting rice as a cultural and strategic staple. He cited IRRI’s “Miracle Rice” for preventing famine in 1970s Asia and Korea’s Tongil-byeo (Unification Rice), developed with IRRI, for boosting Korea’s food self-sufficiency.

Set for completion in May 2026, the AGRC’s development showcases the close cooperation between Korea, UPLB and IRRI. The ambassador also highlighted regional efforts in rice security, including Korea’s ongoing rice assistance through ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) and the upcoming Korea Agricultural Machinery Industrial Complex.

Agriculture remains the top focus of Korea’s ODA to the Philippines, with the AGRC as a key part of KOICA’s 2021–2027 program. Through APTERR, Korea has delivered 5,150 metric tons of rice since 2022, with 2,000 more planned for 2025.

These initiatives support commitments made at the 2023 Korea–Philippines Summit, reinforcing Korea’s leading role in agricultural development across ASEAN.