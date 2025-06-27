^

Megaworld to spend P5 billion for Batangas township

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 27, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Megaworld Corp. is investing P5 billion in the next five years for the development of its 36th township in Batangas.

The township, a 116-hectare beachside property in Nasugbu to be known as Nascala Coast, will be developed by Megaworld subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI).

Megaworld said that Nascala Coast is strategically master-planned as a sustainable, integrated tourism and leisure estate.

It will feature a blend of residential villages and beachside condominium clusters, vibrant commercial hubs and dynamic leisure destinations.

GERI president Monica Salomon said that more than just a destination, Nascala Coast is envisioned as a “thriving coastal address where tourists can enjoy the best of nature and generations of families can flourish.”

“This township captures the essence of Nasugbu’s distinct allure, where unspoiled beaches, breathtaking mountain vistas and a deep cultural heritage converge,” Salomon said.

Located just 2.5 hours from Metro Manila and roughly an hour away from Tagaytay, Nascala Coast is being positioned by Megaworld as a standout tourism and leisure development that offers a refreshing change of pace from the city life.

“Nascala draws its name from Nasugbu, the picturesque municipality in Batangas where it rises, and the Spanish word escala, meaning climb – a fitting nod to its elevated setting near the coast,” she said.

Aside from the development of Nascala Coast, Salomon said GERI intends to scale up its development footprint this year with the launch of a 112-hectare mixed-use township in Cagayan de Oro City.

As a premier developer of integrated tourism and leisure townships, GERI is behind integrated tourism and leisure estates such as Boracay Newcoast in Boracay Island and Twin Lakes in Laurel, Batangas near Tagaytay.

Megaworld earlier said that is expanding its portfolio of integrated developments outside Metro Manila with at least two more townships planned for launch this year.

The new townships cover more than 300 hectares of land in key growth areas in Luzon and Visayas.

Megaworld has a portfolio of master-planned integrated urban townships, integrated lifestyle communities and lifestyle estates across the country.

Last year, the company launched four new townships with a total land area of more than 300 hectares, ending 2024 with a total 35 townships.

