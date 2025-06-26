Panlilio joins Vivant board

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications Inc. director Alfredo Panlilio has been appointed as an independent director of Vivant Corp., a listed energy and water conglomerate.

Panlilio, who currently serves as Maya Bank chairman and Management Association of the Philippines president, was appointed to the Vivant board during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting last week.

A former chief executive of PLDT, Panlilio is taking on his new role with a wealth of extensive leadership experience, spanning key industries such as energy.

“With a distinguished career across the energy and technology sectors, he adds strategic depth and governance strength as Vivant continues to deepen its leadership bench,” the company said in a statement.

Panlilio previously served as senior vice president and head of customer retail services and corporate communications at power giant Manila Electric Co.

Under the Meralco Group, he also worked as chairman of Radius Telecoms, e-Meralco Ventures, Paragon Vertical Corp., Powersource First Bulacan Solar and Pure Meridian Hydropower Corp.

Panlilio earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from San Francisco State University and a master of business administration from the JL Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Aside from Panlilio, Vivant has also appointed Jose Layug Jr. to the board of Vivant Energy Corp., which holds the group’s power generation and energy solutions business.

A former Department of Energy undersecretary, Layug has served in various governance roles across the Vivant group since 2022, bringing his expertise in Philippine energy law.

Prior to his new role, Layug chaired Vivant’s related party transactions and corporate governance committees.

“These appointments reflect Vivant’s efforts to align leadership with the evolving needs of the conglomerate – strengthening strategic oversight and governance at the corporate level while reinforcing technical and sectoral expertise at the subsidiary level,” Vivant said.