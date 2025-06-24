^

Business

Deutsche Bank flags long-term risk from structural OFW shifts

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 24, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Deutsche Bank Research has flagged deeper structural shifts in the overseas Filipino workforce as a growing long-term risk to the country’s remittance inflows.

In a recent report, the global lender said that while the additional 3.5-percent tax on outward remittances from the United States could reduce Philippine inflows by up to 1.4 percent or 0.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), it sees more significant headwinds coming from domestic and demographic changes affecting OFWs themselves.

“We believe that the impact of a tax on remittances is likely to be short-lived; structural shifts are more likely to affect the growth of remittances in the longer term,” Deutsche Bank said.

The report comes as remittance growth continues to slow. From 3.3 percent year-on-year in November 2024, remittance expansion eased to 2.6 percent by March. The four-percent growth in April could also be temporary due to base effects, the bank said.

While inflows from Singapore and the Middle East offered some support, the US dragged on overall growth. The US is the largest source of Philippine remittances, accounting for 40.4 percent of overall remittances in April.

However, Deutsche Bank noted that only 9.8 percent of OFWs are actually based in North and South America, suggesting that many remittances classified as originating from the US may come from other regions via US-based channels.

Beyond policy shocks, Deutsche Bank said a more pressing issue is the shrinking share of Filipino households with OFW members.

From around 10 percent before the pandemic, this figure has dropped to about 6.5 percent post-COVID, as more workers chose to reintegrate into the Philippine economy with government support.

This shift has contributed to lower post-pandemic remittance growth, now averaging just three percent annually, compared to 5.8 percent in the 2010s. Remittances as a share of GDP have also declined to 7.7 percent from 8.4 percent in the same period.

“In the short term, remittances should remain a crucial source of funding for the Philippines, but push-pull factors make the long term more uncertain,” the bank said.

Among these are the rising global demand for Filipino health care professionals amid aging populations, which could push more Filipinos to work abroad. On the other hand, the continued growth of the domestic business process outsourcing (BPO) industry may encourage some OFWs — to return home.

Deutsche Bank’s assessment adds a layer of complexity to policymakers’ efforts to shore up the country’s external position, which remains heavily reliant on remittances, BPO revenues and tourism receipts.

DEUTSCHE BANK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Staggered increases: Oil price hikes set for June 24, 26, 27

Staggered increases: Oil price hikes set for June 24, 26, 27

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
(2nd update) The energy department has urged oil companies to stagger increases to soften the impact of nearly P5-per-liter...
Business
fbtw
BSP faces dilemma over rate cut path

BSP faces dilemma over rate cut path

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Economists have weighed in on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas monetary policy outlook for the remainder of 2025, with...
Business
fbtw
Banks cut exposure to property sector

Banks cut exposure to property sector

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The banking industry’s exposure to the volatile real estate sector dipped to 19.4 percent of total loans in the first...
Business
fbtw
No payslip, no proof: Supreme Court reminds employers to prove salaries paid to employees

No payslip, no proof: Supreme Court reminds employers to prove salaries paid to employees

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
Missing payslips could cost employers in labor disputes.
Business
fbtw
DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

By Brix Lelis | 3 days ago
Drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 project are now set in motion following the arrival of the drillship, which...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tourism stakeholders slam survey naming Philippines &lsquo;least safe&rsquo; for tourists

Tourism stakeholders slam survey naming Philippines ‘least safe’ for tourists

1 hour ago
Leaders of the country’s tourism industry have raised alarm over a recent international online survey that named the...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Konektadong Pinoy favors satellite firms&rsquo;

‘Konektadong Pinoy favors satellite firms’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The country’s biggest telcos – whose investments are largely on terrestrial assets – have warned that the...
Business
fbtw
SCTEX interchange eyed in Bataan

SCTEX interchange eyed in Bataan

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government and NLEX Corp. are looking to build a P495.35-million interchange that will connect Bataan to the Subic-Clark-Tarlac...
Business
fbtw
RCR&rsquo;s swap doesn&rsquo;t violate REIT Law float rule

RCR’s swap doesn’t violate REIT Law float rule

16 hours ago
On Friday [link], I wrote that the property-for-share swap between RL Commercial REIT [RCR 6.96 ?1.4%] and its parent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with