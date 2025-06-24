SCTEX interchange eyed in Bataan

In a statement, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said the proposed interchange would be a joint collaboration of the state-run firm with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), NLEX Corp. and the local government of Hermosa in Bataan.

MANILA, Philippines — The government and NLEX Corp. are looking to build a P495.35-million interchange that will connect Bataan to the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) to support growth in Central Luzon.

The project forms part of the SCTEX expansion and enhancement plan being implemented by the BCDA, DPWH, NLEX Corp. and other concerned local government units.

The interchange will provide a critical link between Bataan’s emerging economic zones and industrial estates to other growth corridors in Central Luzon such as the Clark Freeport Zone, New Clark City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

In addition, it will also improve access to the BCDA-administered Bataan Technology Park in Morong, which will serve as the future home of the Philippine Marine Corps.

“More than just an infrastructure, this interchange will unlock a new gateway to economic opportunities for Central Luzon – providing much-needed support for the region’s growing logistics and manufacturing sectors and generating more jobs for Filipinos,” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

Bingcang said the project would also support the development of the Luzon Economic Corridor.

The LEC is an outcome of the Trilateral Leaders’ Summit of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held in April last year.

By developing the LEC, the aim is to enhance connectivity and attract investments in Luzon’s principal business hubs including Subic, Clark, Manila and Batangas to boost economic growth and trade.

The development of the LEC is also expected to help position the region as a strategic manufacturing and electronics hub.

“The enhancement of SCTEX will drive industrial growth and strengthen the region’s role as a key engine of national progress,” Bingcang said.