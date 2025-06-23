Philippines to host global forum on extractive industries

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, the Philippines is preparing to host the global conference for extractive industries’ transparency as the country moves to ensure that natural resources are managed sustainably.

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) said the Philippines is hosting the EITI Global Conference in June 2026, bringing together over a thousand stakeholders from governments, companies, civil society and academe.

Finance Secretary and PH-EITI chair Ralph Recto said hosting the global conference is a testament to the country’s dedication to EITI principles and its efforts to put good governance and sustainable resource management in the extractive industries.

“It reflects our firm resolve to lead by example in promoting transparency, strengthening accountability and ensuring that our natural resources are managed sustainably,” Recto said.

EITI prescribes a standard for transparency and accountability in the mining, oil and gas industries.

The Philippines has been implementing the EITI since 2013. In 2016, the EITI recognized the country for its impactful implementation.

Held every three years, next year’s global conference will be the 10th and the first to be held in an EITI implementing country in Asia.

The conference will focus on EITI’s strategic priorities such as advancing anti-corruption efforts, strengthening domestic resource mobilization and informing responsible resource governance policies through energy transition.

At a time of growing demand for critical minerals, EITI board chair Helen Clark emphasized that the conference will convene global stakeholders to reaffirm the importance of responsible and transparent resource management.

It will also explore innovations in data use and transparency and address emerging issues in the extractive sector.

Extractive companies in implementing-countries are engaged to publicly disclose data on taxes, royalties and other payments they make to the government and their host-communities.

Annual disclosure of contracts, financial, economic, social and environmental data is also mandatory for extractive industries.

To date, the PH-EITI has produced 10 country reports, covering data from mining, oil, gas, and coal industries.