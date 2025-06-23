^

Business

Philippines to host global forum on extractive industries

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 23, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, the Philippines is preparing to host the global conference for extractive industries’ transparency as the country moves to ensure that natural resources are managed sustainably.

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) said the Philippines is hosting the EITI Global Conference in June 2026, bringing together over a thousand stakeholders from governments, companies, civil society and academe.

Finance Secretary and PH-EITI chair Ralph Recto said hosting the global conference is a testament to the country’s dedication to EITI principles and its efforts to put good governance and sustainable resource management in the extractive industries.

“It reflects our firm resolve to lead by example in promoting transparency, strengthening accountability and ensuring that our natural resources are managed sustainably,” Recto said.

EITI prescribes a standard for transparency and accountability in the mining, oil and gas industries.

The Philippines has been implementing the EITI since 2013. In 2016, the EITI recognized the country for its impactful implementation.

Held every three years, next year’s global conference will be the 10th and the first to be held in an EITI implementing country in Asia.

The conference will focus on EITI’s strategic priorities such as advancing anti-corruption efforts, strengthening domestic resource mobilization and informing responsible resource governance policies through energy transition.

At a time of growing demand for critical minerals, EITI board chair Helen Clark emphasized that the conference will convene global stakeholders to reaffirm the importance of responsible and transparent resource management.

It will also explore innovations in data use and transparency and address emerging issues in the extractive sector.

Extractive companies in implementing-countries are engaged to publicly disclose data on taxes, royalties and other payments they make to the government and their host-communities.

Annual disclosure of contracts, financial, economic, social and environmental data is also mandatory for extractive industries.

To date, the PH-EITI has produced 10 country reports, covering data from mining, oil, gas, and coal industries.

INDUSTRIES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
Drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 project are now set in motion following the arrival of the drillship, which...
Business
fbtw
Razon&ndash;led firm completes P26 billion Wawa dam project

Razon–led firm completes P26 billion Wawa dam project

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 days ago
WawaJVCo Inc., a joint venture led by billionaire Enrique Razon, said it has completed the construction of the P26-billion...
Business
fbtw
South Korea counts on shipbuilding to ease US tariff woes

South Korea counts on shipbuilding to ease US tariff woes

By Hieun Shin | 10 hours ago
Asia's fourth largest economy South Korea is facing gruelling tariffs by US President Donald Trump, but its shipbuilding...
Business
fbtw
Marcos highlights Philippine culture, innovation at World Expo 2025 in Japan

Marcos highlights Philippine culture, innovation at World Expo 2025 in Japan

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, June 20, visited the Philippine Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan,...
Business
fbtw

A timely truth and reminder

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Tim Collver is a scientist and a churchmate of mine.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dito gears up for broadband boost

Dito gears up for broadband boost

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 45 minutes ago
Dito Telecommunity Corp. aims to capture a larger share in the broadband market through its own products that are now earning...
Business
fbtw
AI-powered real estate platform for global Pinoys launched in US

AI-powered real estate platform for global Pinoys launched in US

By Donnabelle Gatdula | 45 minutes ago
To simplify the financing journey for Filipino home buyers all over the world, Talino Venture Studios has partnered with some...
Business
fbtw
Banks cut exposure to property sector

Banks cut exposure to property sector

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 45 minutes ago
The banking industry’s exposure to the volatile real estate sector dipped to 19.4 percent of total loans in the first...
Business
fbtw
SPAVI making big push to expand in US

SPAVI making big push to expand in US

By Richmond Mercurio | 45 minutes ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. is making a big push in the United States as it looks to set up another subsidiary...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld to infuse more assets to MREIT

Megaworld to infuse more assets to MREIT

By Richmond Mercurio | 45 minutes ago
Property giant Megaworld Corp. is planning to inject not only more office assets into MREIT Inc., but also mall developments...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with