Game changers driving next big leap in retail

MANILA, Philippines — As the retail world accelerates into a future powered by innovation, data and digital transformation, staying ahead means learning from those leading the charge. That’s exactly what you’ll get at the 31st National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE), happening on July 31 to Aug. 1, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

Organized by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the 31st NRCE will bring together thousands of retail professionals, entrepreneurs and thought leaders under one roof. With expert-led sessions, actionable insights, and valuable networking opportunities, this year’s conference aims to spark innovation and drive meaningful growth across the retail industry.

This year’s conference promises transformative insights from some of the most dynamic voices in tech, leadership and strategy – including Dominic Ligot, founder and CEO of Cirrolytix, and renowned basketball coach and sports analyst Charles Tiu.

At the 31st NRCE, Ligot – an internationally recognized expert in ethical, impactful AI – will help retailers cut through the noise and learn how to make AI a practical, profitable part of their strategy.

He will share decades of hands-on experience implementing AI across industries. Attendees will discover how to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and scale their businesses with confidence – minus the tech overwhelm.

On the other hand, success in business – much like in sports – requires resilience, bold decisions and the ability to turn setbacks into stepping stones. Tiu, head coach of the College of St. Benilde Blazers and Strong Group Athletics, who led his teams to gold at the 2019 William Jones Cup and the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship, will share the leadership lessons he’s learned from years of coaching under pressure. His talk will focus on how to bounce back from failure, foster a high-performance culture, and make bold moves that lead to lasting success – both in business and in life.

Don’t miss the chance to learn from the leaders shaping the future of retail in the Philippines and beyond. Register now and take advantage of early bird rates and group discounts at www.nrce-ph.com.