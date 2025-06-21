^

Business

DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 21, 2025 | 12:00am
DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field
The Department of Energy (DOE) said the seventh-generation Drillship Noble Viking arrived at the drill site offshore Palawan on June 19, signaling the start of the Malampaya drilling.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 project are now set in motion following the arrival of the drillship, which will tap new wells in a bid to deliver new gas supply next year.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said the seventh-generation Drillship Noble Viking arrived at the drill site offshore Palawan on June 19, signaling the start of the Malampaya drilling.

Under Phase 4, three new wells — Camago-3, Malampaya East-1 and Bagong Pag-asa-1 — will be drilled to extend the life of the gas field, which supplies about 20 percent of Luzon’s electricity needs.

“This development not only strengthens our energy security and reduces our dependence on imported fuel but also (benefits) consumers and supports our industries and jobs,” DOE officer-in-charge Sharon Garin said yesterday.

Garin emphasized the importance of timely implementation, pointing to the targeted delivery of fresh gas supply in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“Every well drilled, every milestone reached, and every megawatt produced is a collective step toward a secure, inclusive and sustainable energy future for all Filipinos,” she said.

The Malampaya gas field is the country’s first and only indigenous gas resource governed by Service Contract 38, which has been extended for another 15 years or until February 2039.

Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr.’s Prime Energy Resources Development and its partners, UC38 LLC, PNOC Exploration Corp. and Prime Oil and Gas Inc. operate the SC38 consortium.

The DOE lauded Prime Energy for its continued investment and strong collaboration with the government to achieve the country’s energy targets.

“The ceremonial arrival of Noble Viking is not merely the start of another drilling operation; it is a powerful symbol of what can be achieved when government and the private sector work together to power the nation responsibly and with purpose,” it said.

In October last year, the Malampaya Phase 4 development was certified as a project of national significance, enabling the speedy and systematic issuance of permits and clearances to fast track the project’s implementation.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
St. Luke&rsquo;s breaking ground for P18 billion Para&ntilde;aque hospital

St. Luke’s breaking ground for P18 billion Parañaque hospital

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
St. Luke’s Medical Center as upgraded its plans for the multi-billion-peso hospital that will rise in Parañaque,...
Business
fbtw

A tropical paradise

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It’s a tropical paradise for dollar spending expats.
Business
fbtw

An infrastructure dream

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Traveling abroad and returning back home for most Filipinos almost always leads to a feeling of sadness that while our neighbors continue to progress, our country seems to move at a snail’s pace in terms of...
Business
fbtw
World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

World Bank sees weak Philippines growth until 2027

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
With Philippine economic growth expected to fall below target this year until 2027, the World Bank is urging the country to...
Business
fbtw
Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

Philippines eyes Swedish-backed export credit framework

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines is looking to tap a Swedish-backed credit framework to support the country’s defense sector.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tourism sector generates P2.35 trillion for Philippine in 2024

Tourism sector generates P2.35 trillion for Philippine in 2024

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The economic value of the country’s tourism sector rose by 11 percent last year, supported by strong travel demand and...
Business
fbtw

United Airlines doubling Manila-SFO daily flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
American carrier United Airlines is doubling its daily flights between Manila and San Francisco starting October, introducing an evening option to give passengers more options.
Business
fbtw

Dolphins, tigers and leadership

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Today we will take our leadership lessons from dolphins and tigers.
Business
fbtw

New hope for Phl mining

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The Congressional bicameral conference committee recently ratified the proposed rationalization of the country’s mining fiscal regime, which the Department of Finance expects to create a fair and equitable...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with