DOE: Drilling operations begin at Malampaya field

The Department of Energy (DOE) said the seventh-generation Drillship Noble Viking arrived at the drill site offshore Palawan on June 19, signaling the start of the Malampaya drilling.

MANILA, Philippines — Drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 project are now set in motion following the arrival of the drillship, which will tap new wells in a bid to deliver new gas supply next year.

Under Phase 4, three new wells — Camago-3, Malampaya East-1 and Bagong Pag-asa-1 — will be drilled to extend the life of the gas field, which supplies about 20 percent of Luzon’s electricity needs.

“This development not only strengthens our energy security and reduces our dependence on imported fuel but also (benefits) consumers and supports our industries and jobs,” DOE officer-in-charge Sharon Garin said yesterday.

Garin emphasized the importance of timely implementation, pointing to the targeted delivery of fresh gas supply in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“Every well drilled, every milestone reached, and every megawatt produced is a collective step toward a secure, inclusive and sustainable energy future for all Filipinos,” she said.

The Malampaya gas field is the country’s first and only indigenous gas resource governed by Service Contract 38, which has been extended for another 15 years or until February 2039.

Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr.’s Prime Energy Resources Development and its partners, UC38 LLC, PNOC Exploration Corp. and Prime Oil and Gas Inc. operate the SC38 consortium.

The DOE lauded Prime Energy for its continued investment and strong collaboration with the government to achieve the country’s energy targets.

“The ceremonial arrival of Noble Viking is not merely the start of another drilling operation; it is a powerful symbol of what can be achieved when government and the private sector work together to power the nation responsibly and with purpose,” it said.

In October last year, the Malampaya Phase 4 development was certified as a project of national significance, enabling the speedy and systematic issuance of permits and clearances to fast track the project’s implementation.